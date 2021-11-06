CASEY — There are numerous ways Friday’s Class 1A Casey-Westfield Super-Sectional volleyball match could’ve ended.
St. Thomas More utilized perhaps the most fitting one.
Senior Caroline Kerr perfectly lofting a set ball backward to senior Anna McClure, who rose up at the pin and hammered a kill over a pair of Norris City-Omaha-Enfield blockers.
“It brought tears to my eyes. I was just so proud,” Sabers coach Kelly McClure said. “I’m just happy and proud of them and proud of the journey they’ve been on.”
That journey will extend for two more matches next week.
STM romped past Norris City 25-18, 25-11 to book its spot in the Class 1A state semifinals.
It marked the second state berth for the Sabers (39-1) in the last four years. Then-freshmen Kerr and Anna McClure were key players in that 2018 Class 2A run, which concluded with a third-place result.
“I’ve been trying not to think about it too early and just focus on one game at a time,” Kerr said. “To finally be able to say we’re going to Redbird (Arena), I couldn’t be more excited.”
“This means everything to me,” added Anna McClure, who occasionally has missed time this season with an injury. “My team has been there for me for everything, and I’m just so glad to be able to get on the court and contribute with them.”
The Sabers rarely trailed versus the Cardinals (35-4). They pulled ahead 5-4 in each set and never looked back, powered by a surplus of reliable hitting options and a highly successful serving game.
Anna McClure’s six kills and junior Mallory Monahan’s five kills led the way, while Kerr, sophomore Julia Johnson and freshman Shannon Monahan each contributed four kills. The setter Kerr kept the operation running smoothly with 15 assists.
“It’s been crazy,” Anna McClure said of STM’s diverse offense. “Just being able to look at four other hitters and being able to know they have my back, that means the world.”
On the serving front, Johnson generated four aces to go with three from Kerr, two from junior Claire Kennedy and one apiece from Shannon Monahan and senior Colleen Hege.
“We know that that’s an important part of it,” Kelly McClure said, “and we also scout well. So we kind of know who to go after. And we also knew that having a big middle like (Norris City junior Hollan Everett), we really had to get them out of system otherwise she would hurt us.”
Everett did experience some success of her own, finishing with eight kills and three blocks for the Cardinals. Freshman Hinsley Everett added four kills, as well.
That just wasn’t nearly enough to offset everything STM had going in its favor.
On top of their potent offense, the Sabers received eight digs from Johnson, six digs apiece from Kerr and Kennedy and five digs from Hege.
And beyond the statistics, STM appeared more calm than Norris City throughout the contest.
Kelly McClure agreed.
“I felt like we were really composed,” the third-year Sabers boss said. “We talk a lot about just going out there, taking deep breaths to bring any emotion that we’re feeling down and be in that optimal performance state, and I think we did a really good job of that.”
Kerr and Anna McClure especially are familiar with postseason pressure, having been active on the court through the rigors of STM’s 2018 campaign under then-coach Stan Bergman.
“My freshman year, I had great senior leaders. I had great upperclassmen who were just able to show me the ropes,” Kerr said. “So now as a senior, I’m able to help my underclassmen out, show them the ropes and just be a steady force for them.”
Kerr’s growth as a player could be seen Friday in the way she obtained each of her four kills, executing a fake set and instead sending a low ball over the net and into the center of the Cardinals’ formation.
“We went into it thinking that was going to be an open spot for us,” Kerr said. “It kept being open, so I wanted to take it and keep them off their game a little bit.”
After competing in three playoff matches over the course of the last five days, the Sabers now can take a breath and gear up for next week’s Class 1A state semifinals in Normal.
STM draws Freeport Aquin (38-2-1) in this coming Friday’s 9 a.m. semifinal at Redbird Arena. Springfield Lutheran (32-5) and Augusta Southeastern (38-2) reside in the other semifinal.
The winners square off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for the state championship, while the other two squads will play for third place at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Back in 2018, the Sabers engaged Pleasant Plains in a three-set Class 2A semifinal and ultimately came up short.
They have different plans for this latest state trip.
“We’re going to do some damage at Redbird,” Kerr said.