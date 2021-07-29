Next wave coming to NBA
Quick hits: Scott Richey previews what to expect before the NBA announces 60 picks Thursday night from Brooklyn, N.Y.
With the No. 1 pick ...
the Detroit Pistons will do what’s been expected for more than a year and select Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham. The 6-foot-8 guard has long been considered the top pick in the draft dating back to his status as the No. 1 player in the 2020 recruiting class, and Detroit will add the unique playmaker despite what’s been a semi-serious flirtation with elite scorer Jalen Green.
Ayo Dosunmu goes to ...
the New York Knicks at No. 21, one of their two first-round selections. A fairly deep draft of NBA-ready players outside the top four or five “sure thing” picks means Dosunmu probably slides a bit past his actual draft value given he’ll turn 22 in January. That experience, though, means the Illini All-American projects as an immediate contributor as a combo guard at the next level.
The Chicago Bulls select ...
Joel Ayayi with the 38th overall pick in the second round. Chicago traded this year’s first-round pick to Orlando in the deal that netted Nikola Vucevic and then didn’t get lucky in the lottery. The No. 8 pick belongs to the Magic. Ayayi’s not a bad consolation prize. The former Gonzaga guard can do a bit of everything and knows how to fill a role and do so successfully.
The first Big Ten player picked is ...
Franz Wagner at No. 10 to the Grizzlies. The former Michigan wing has had the lottery pick tag since he entered the draft, and no one seems to be projecting that to change. Most of the hype around him centers on his ability as a strong team defender — both on and off the ball. Wagner’s defense, then, will get him on the floor. His playmaking and shooting abilities at 6-foot-9 will be the bonus.
