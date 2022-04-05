Next year? It's going to be UCLA
Projecting the potential top 10 teams for the next college basketball season used to be easier. Between the NBA draft and the transfer portal, trying to do so in
early April is now a fool’s errand. Scott Richey is our fool, and The N-G’s Associated Press Top 25 voter is doubling down on the blue-blood renaissance happening next season. Check back on April 4, 2023, to see how he fared:
1. UCLA
The Bruins can basically run it back again with the team that made the 2021 Final Four. Some attrition is coming, but Peyton Watson and Jaylen Clark are ready if a few veteran wings leave, and five-star freshmen Amari Bailey and Adem Bona are on the way.
2. Kentucky
Oscar Tshiebwe’s decision — as in, will he stay or go — will make a difference in where Kentucky winds up, but the Wildcats could have a similar blend of youth and experience during the 2022-23 season. Multiple open scholarships to work with is also a position of strength.
3. Kansas
Kansas coach Bill Self should be able to fill any holes on his roster. Three five-star freshmen, led by Kansas native Gradey Dick, will play their part, but some scholarship flexibility could yield some transfer portal wins after the Jayhawks won their fourth national title on Monday night.
4. Baylor
A healthy Baylor might have made it past the second round of this year’s NCAA tournament. The Bears are losing a pair of projected first-round draft picks, but that could be it when it comes to roster turnover. The addition of five-star guard Keyonte George certainly won’t hurt.
5. North Carolina
The only player North Carolina is guaranteed to lose is Brady Manek. The roster will have to be pared down beyond that to get to 13 scholarships, but the Tar Heels and second-year coach Hubert Davis could return the bulk of this year’s surprise national championship contending team.
6. Houston
It’s high time to stop underestimating the Cougars under Kelvin Sampson. The healthy return of Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark will be huge in 2022-23. So will Sampson landing two of the program’s top three recruits in the last two decades, including five-star big man Jarace Walker.
7. Arkansas
The Razorbacks’ hopes are tied to the decisions Jaylin Williams and JD Notae have to make about their futures, but the cupboard won’t be bare. The Razorbacks are set to enroll three five-star freshmen, and coach Eric Musselman isn’t shy about going to the portal either.
8. Duke
Look at the 2023 mock drafts (they do exist) and incoming five-star freshmen Dereck Lively II, Kyle Filipowski and Dariq Whitehead are all in the lottery. First-year coach Jon Scheyer will have a lot riding on those three, but the talent is there for the Blue Devils to thrive post-Coach K.
9. Michigan
Draft decisions by Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate loom large for the Wolverines. Neither is currently projected to be picked, so their potential return plus Hunter Dickinson, some young guards led by Frankie Collins and a top-10 class could yield more success.
10. Gonzaga
Drew Timme’s draft chances are slim, so the two-time All-American could simply return to dominate college basketball one more season (and cash in on NIL opportunities). The rest of the roster has some question marks, but Spokane, Wash., could be a top transfer destination.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette.