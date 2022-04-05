The confetti rained down on the South Carolina women’s basketball team on Sunday night in Minneapolis. But it’s never too early to look ahead to the 2022-23 season, and The News-Gazette’s Associated Press
Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. thinks the pecking order won’t change much next season, either:
1. ConnecticutGeno Auriemma is no longer undefeated in national title games. Still, 11-1 isn’t bad. A full season with Paige Bueckers healthy to play alongside backcourt mate Azzi Fudd and another top-five recruiting class coming in means the Huskies will lift the trophy next April in Dallas.
2. South Carolina
Naismith Player of the Year Aliyah Boston gives the Gamecocks a presence no other team has, while Zia Cooke and Brea Beal should both play bigger roles.
3. StanfordThe Cardinal have one of the best guard-forward combos in the nation in Haley Jones and Cameron Brink. Good enough to get Stanford back in the Final Four.
4. Texas
The Longhorns are poised to reach their first Final Four since 2003 thanks to the talents of forward Aaliyah Moore and point guard Rori Harmon.
5. Iowa
Caitlin Clark isn’t WNBA-draft eligible until 2024, so that means at least two more seasons in Iowa City. A huge boon for Lisa Bluder‘s Hawkeyes.
6. Iowa StateThe floor and ceiling for what the Cyclones might accomplish next season was raised immediately with Ashley Joens‘ decision to return for a fifth season in Ames. The guard/forward has averaged 18.8 points and 8.6 rebounds in her four seasons at Iowa State.
7. Maryland
No team has the collection of offensive talent the Terrapins will possess in Angel Reese, Ashley Owusu, Diamond Miller and Shyanne Sellers.
8. LouisvilleLouisville will have to reboot slightly after using a transfer-heavy rotation to reach the Final Four in 2022, but Hailey Van Lith and Olivia Cochran returning helps.
9. TennesseeKellie Harper has already used the transfer portal to great effect to fill two major needs with Rickea Jackson (Mississippi State) and Jasmine Powell (Minnesota).
10. Notre DameDepth might be a question (former Schlarman standout Anaya Peoples is in the portal), but the Irish could return all five starters from this season’s Sweet 16 team.