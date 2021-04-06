1. Connecticut
➜ There were no seniors on this past season’s Final Four team. That inexperience showed up against national runner-up Arizona. Still, pairing Paige Bueckers — the AP National Player of the Year — with Azzi Fudd — the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class — means Geno Auriemma has a loaded roster. Again.
2. South Carolina
➜ Dawn Staley just keeps bringing in No. 1 recruiting classes. The 2019 version — featuring Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere — has formed the core of the program the past two seasons. Staley’s top-ranked 2021 class includes three of ESPN’s top-five recruits.
3. Stanford
➜ The defending champions will have to replace the backcourt of Kiana Williams and Anna Wilson. Not an easy task. Still, Tara VanDerveer’s willingness to play a deep rotation helped Cameron Brink, Fran Belibi and Lexie Hull gain valuable experience.
4. Maryland
➜ After having to remake her roster before this past season, Brenda Frese holds onto all of the key pieces from the Maryland team that got knocked out by Texas in the Sweet 16. The Terps should again have one of the top offenses in the nation.
5. Baylor
➜ NaLyssa Smith returning to the Bears gives them one of the top five players in the country. Replacing DiJonai Carrington’s 14.1 points per game will be a challenge for coach Kim Mulkey. The Bears addressed that need — at least partially — by adding Chrislyn Carr as a mid-year transfer from Texas Tech.
6. N.C. State
➜ Nothing changes in Raleigh. The Wolfpack will again rely on defense and run their offense through 6-foot-5 center Elissa Cunane.
7. Louisville
➜ Emily Engstler was a key addition from Syracuse. The 6-1 guard averaged close to a double-double for the Orange last season.
8. Indiana
➜ With Ali Patberg back for a seventh year — yes, you read that right — the core piece from their Elite Eight team returns.
9. Oregon
➜ Good news: Oregon’s returning roster is led by point guard Te-Hina Paopao, center Sedona Prince and guard Taylor Chavez.
10. Iowa
➜ Caitlin Clark is a star. And will be a legitimate threat to Bueckers for national player of the year honors next season.