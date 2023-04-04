Sign up for our daily Illini basketball newsletter here
On Monday night, UConn celebrated its fifth national title with a 76-59 win against
San Diego State at NRG Stadium in Houston. Can the Huskies repeat next year? Too soon to tell. But N-G men’s college basketball writer and AP Top 25 voter SCOTT RICHEY will try to predict the future with his way-too-early Top 10 for the 2023-24 season:
1. Connecticut
Jordan Hawkins is a projected first-round NBA draft pick. He’s gone. The rest of the Huskies’ most important players? They can all return. And after winning a national championship, why wouldn’t Adama Sanogo, Donovan Clingan and Co. decide to run it back?
2. Marquette
Returning every key rotation player from the 29-win Big East regular season and tournament champions is a good start for the Golden Eagles. All-American point guard Tyler Kolek leads the way for what should be another strong team for Shaka Smart.
3. Creighton
The Big East looks primed to snag the title as best conference in the country in 2023-24. The Bluejays’ entire rotation, which admittedly is just their starting lineup, can return next season. And might. None of them are projected higher than among the last picks of this year’s draft.
4. Miami
Replacing Jordan Miller will be Miami coach Jim Larranga’s biggest offseason project. Because the rest of the starters — Isaiah Wong, Nijel Pack, Norchad Omier and Wooga Poplar — can all return, and any transfers can cash in on the Hurricanes’ substantial NIL package.
5. Michigan State
The Spartans notably added zero transfers last offseason, and their continuity could peg the meter in the 2023-24 season if everyone that can return (which is everyone) actually does. Incoming five-star recruits Xavier Booker and Jeremy Fears Jr. will only deepen the talent pool in East Lansing, Mich.
6. Texas
Rodney Terry could have a stacked rotation should Dylan Disu return alongside point guard Tyrese Hunter and five-star freshmen Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris. A two-man recruiting class (both five-star prospects) plus some portal work should keep Texas a Big 12 contender.
7. UCLA
The smart move for former five-stars Amari Bailey and Adem Bona is to return for their sophomore seasons and enter a weaker 2024 NBA draft. Those two returning along with Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Jaylen Clark plus a top 15 recruiting class bodes well for the Bruins.
8. Duke
Three five-star freshmen off the 2022-23 roster project as first-round draft picks. But getting Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell back (and maybe Jeremy Roach) and pairing them with five more five-star recruits from the 2023 class should keep Duke in the “best team” conversation.
9. Florida Atlantic
How could you not have the Owls in the Top 10? No team won more games this season than FAU, coach Dusty May didn’t get wooed away and all but guard Michael Forrest can return next season. The only worry is a power conference program swooping in with bags of NIL cash.
10. Purdue
Zach Edey has a decision to make. Maybe get drafted late in the second round or cash in on NIL deals with a return to Purdue. The Boilermakers wilted late in the regular season and in the NCAA tournament, but their freshmen guards won’t be freshmen next year. And if the 7-foot-4, 305-pound Edey returns, watch out. At least until March.