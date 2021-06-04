CHAMPAIGN — The House of ‘Paign roster buildout continued Friday with the addition of former Illinois forward Kipper Nichols. The 2020 grad joins a team that already includes Nnanna Egwu, Leron Black and honorary Illini Mike Daum in the frontcourt and the guard trio of Andres Feliz, Rayvonte Rice and Demetri McCamey.
Nichols will be making his The Basketball Tournament debut this summer with House of ‘Paign. The (mostly) Illinois alumni team is coming off a quarterfinals appearance in its own debut last summer and is set to co-host one of four TBT regionals in late July with Bradley alumni team Always a Brave. Those regional games are scheduled for July 24-28 at the Civic Center in Peoria.
Nichols wrapped up his first professional season in late April. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward made his pro debut with B. Braun Sheffield Sharks in the British Basketball League. Nichols played a key role for the Sharks and averaged 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in BBL action. He also put up 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the BBL Cup.
Nichols played primarily off the bench in his four seasons at Illinois after arriving in Champaign in December 2015 after transferring from Tulane, where he originally signed but did not play. He redshirted the 2015-16 season and then averaged 6.1 points and 2.9 rebounds for his career. He put up career high numbers as a sophomore in 2017-18 at 10 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.