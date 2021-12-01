Listen to this article

The area high school basketball scene came up just one team shy of reaching double digits in the first Associated Press polls of the 2021-22 season.

Nine local programs were listed in the rankings, which came out Wednesday afternoon. These are the lone polls of December, as the AP panel will resume its selection process in early January after the bevy of holiday tournaments statewide.

Below are the complete rankings in boys' and girls' basketball, chosen by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 4A Boys
SchoolW-LPts
1. Glenbard West (7)3-079
2. Whitney Young (1)0-073
3. Kenwood1-061
4. Glenbrook South4-051
(tie) Curie4-051
6. New Trier4-035
7. Normal Community4-021
(tie) St. Rita3-121
9. Bolingbrook3-014
10. Moline3-013

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 7. O'Fallon 7. Riverside-Brookfield 4. Evanston Township 2. Rolling Meadows 1.

Class 3A Boys
SchoolW-LPts
1. Simeon (6)2-078
2. Hillcrest4-052
3. Peoria Notre Dame (1)3-048
4. East St. Louis (1)4-046
5. Lake Forest3-142
6. Rock Island3-038
7. Harvey Thornton2-127
8. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)3-123
(tie) Rockford Boylan4-023
10. Centralia4-017

Others receiving votes: Chicago Mt. Carmel 12. Hyde Park 10. Springfield 7. St. Ignatius 5. Oak Forest 4. Fenwick 3. Springfield Lanphier 2. Burlington Central 2. Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 2A Boys
SchoolW-LPts
1. Orr (3)2-063
2. DePaul College Prep (2)4-054
3. Breese Central4-043
4. Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)3-233
5. Macomb5-027
6. Clark (1)2-119
7. Teutopolis3-118
8. Nashville2-216
(tie) Leo0-016
10. St. Joseph-Ogden2-011

Others receiving votes: Beecher 10. Rockridge 10. Mt. Carmel 10. Breese Mater Dei 8. St. Edward 8. Corliss 7. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 6. Massac County 5. Rockford Lutheran 4. Harrisburg 4. Chicago CICS-Longwood 4. Prairie Central 2. Monticello 2. El Paso-Gridley 1.

Class 1A Boys
SchoolW-LPts
1. Yorkville Christian (7)2-270
2. Macon Meridian5-056
3. South Beloit4-041
4. Peoria Christian4-036
5. Fulton5-034
6. Steeleville1-022
7. Liberty1-018
8. St. Thomas More5-016
9. Aurora Christian2-013
10. Tuscola2-012
tie) Augusta Southeastern2-012

Others receiving votes: Scales Mound 9. Midland 7. Goreville 7. Monmouth United 6. Christopher 6. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Warrensburg-Latham 4. Nokomis 4. Madison 4. Altamont 4. East Dubuque 3. Casey-Westfield 1.

Class 4A Girls
SchoolW-LPts
1. Hersey (3)5-148
2. Bolingbrook (2)3-146
3. Edwardsville3-138
4. Loyola5-037
5. Benet3-032
6. Kenwood3-022
7. Homewood-Flossmoor3-018
8. Normal Community5-017
9. O'Fallon5-010
(tie) Lincoln-Way East (1)4-010

Others receiving votes: Geneva 9. Joliet West 9. St. Charles East 8. Lake Park 6. Stevenson 5. South Elgin 5. Lake Forest 4. Carmel 2. Lincoln Way West 2. Marist 1. Libertyville 1.

Class 3A Girls
SchoolW-LPt
1. Peoria Central (4)5-056
2. Morton (1)4-052
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial (1)6-044
4. Geneseo5-036
5. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic4-035
6. Metamora6-024
7. Sycamore5-022
8. Dixon5-010
9. Providence6-09
(tie) Peoria Notre Dame3-09

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 7. Mahomet-Seymour 6. Ottawa 4. Effingham 4. Fenton 3. Lincoln 2. Rockford Lutheran 2. Washington 2. Rock Island 2. Galesburg 1.

Class 2A Girls
SchoolW-LPts
1. Winnebago (4)5-050
2. Quincy Notre Dame4-049
3. Paris (1)4-143
4. Carterville (1)6-141
(tie)Fairfield7-041
6. Eureka6-125
7. Benton4-015
8. Breese Central3-013
(tie) Teutopolis4-113
10. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood6-011

Others receiving votes: Monmouth-Roseville 10. Fieldcrest 9. Princeton 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Nashville 2. Marshall 1.

Class 1A Girls
SchoolW-LPts
1. Brimfield (3)6-057
2. Tri-County7-153
3. Aurora Christian (3)1-048
4. Mendon Unity6-033
5. Havana5-028
6. River Ridge6-027
7. Abingdon (A.-Avon)4-118
8. Cowden-Herrick6-016
9. Stockton4-115
10. Okawville4-18

Others receiving votes: Brown County 7. Lewistown 5. Morrison 5. Serena 4. Christopher 3. Father McGivney Catholic 3.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

