The area high school basketball scene came up just one team shy of reaching double digits in the first Associated Press polls of the 2021-22 season.
Nine local programs were listed in the rankings, which came out Wednesday afternoon. These are the lone polls of December, as the AP panel will resume its selection process in early January after the bevy of holiday tournaments statewide.
Below are the complete rankings in boys' and girls' basketball, chosen by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Glenbard West (7)
|3-0
|79
|2. Whitney Young (1)
|0-0
|73
|3. Kenwood
|1-0
|61
|4. Glenbrook South
|4-0
|51
|(tie) Curie
|4-0
|51
|6. New Trier
|4-0
|35
|7. Normal Community
|4-0
|21
|(tie) St. Rita
|3-1
|21
|9. Bolingbrook
|3-0
|14
|10. Moline
|3-0
|13
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 7. O'Fallon 7. Riverside-Brookfield 4. Evanston Township 2. Rolling Meadows 1.
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Simeon (6)
|2-0
|78
|2. Hillcrest
|4-0
|52
|3. Peoria Notre Dame (1)
|3-0
|48
|4. East St. Louis (1)
|4-0
|46
|5. Lake Forest
|3-1
|42
|6. Rock Island
|3-0
|38
|7. Harvey Thornton
|2-1
|27
|8. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)
|3-1
|23
|(tie) Rockford Boylan
|4-0
|23
|10. Centralia
|4-0
|17
Others receiving votes: Chicago Mt. Carmel 12. Hyde Park 10. Springfield 7. St. Ignatius 5. Oak Forest 4. Fenwick 3. Springfield Lanphier 2. Burlington Central 2. Decatur MacArthur 1.
|Class 2A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Orr (3)
|2-0
|63
|2. DePaul College Prep (2)
|4-0
|54
|3. Breese Central
|4-0
|43
|4. Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)
|3-2
|33
|5. Macomb
|5-0
|27
|6. Clark (1)
|2-1
|19
|7. Teutopolis
|3-1
|18
|8. Nashville
|2-2
|16
|(tie) Leo
|0-0
|16
|10. St. Joseph-Ogden
|2-0
|11
Others receiving votes: Beecher 10. Rockridge 10. Mt. Carmel 10. Breese Mater Dei 8. St. Edward 8. Corliss 7. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 6. Massac County 5. Rockford Lutheran 4. Harrisburg 4. Chicago CICS-Longwood 4. Prairie Central 2. Monticello 2. El Paso-Gridley 1.
|Class 1A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Yorkville Christian (7)
|2-2
|70
|2. Macon Meridian
|5-0
|56
|3. South Beloit
|4-0
|41
|4. Peoria Christian
|4-0
|36
|5. Fulton
|5-0
|34
|6. Steeleville
|1-0
|22
|7. Liberty
|1-0
|18
|8. St. Thomas More
|5-0
|16
|9. Aurora Christian
|2-0
|13
|10. Tuscola
|2-0
|12
|tie) Augusta Southeastern
|2-0
|12
Others receiving votes: Scales Mound 9. Midland 7. Goreville 7. Monmouth United 6. Christopher 6. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Warrensburg-Latham 4. Nokomis 4. Madison 4. Altamont 4. East Dubuque 3. Casey-Westfield 1.
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Hersey (3)
|5-1
|48
|2. Bolingbrook (2)
|3-1
|46
|3. Edwardsville
|3-1
|38
|4. Loyola
|5-0
|37
|5. Benet
|3-0
|32
|6. Kenwood
|3-0
|22
|7. Homewood-Flossmoor
|3-0
|18
|8. Normal Community
|5-0
|17
|9. O'Fallon
|5-0
|10
|(tie) Lincoln-Way East (1)
|4-0
|10
Others receiving votes: Geneva 9. Joliet West 9. St. Charles East 8. Lake Park 6. Stevenson 5. South Elgin 5. Lake Forest 4. Carmel 2. Lincoln Way West 2. Marist 1. Libertyville 1.
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pt
|1. Peoria Central (4)
|5-0
|56
|2. Morton (1)
|4-0
|52
|3. Bethalto Civic Memorial (1)
|6-0
|44
|4. Geneseo
|5-0
|36
|5. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
|4-0
|35
|6. Metamora
|6-0
|24
|7. Sycamore
|5-0
|22
|8. Dixon
|5-0
|10
|9. Providence
|6-0
|9
|(tie) Peoria Notre Dame
|3-0
|9
Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 7. Mahomet-Seymour 6. Ottawa 4. Effingham 4. Fenton 3. Lincoln 2. Rockford Lutheran 2. Washington 2. Rock Island 2. Galesburg 1.
|Class 2A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Winnebago (4)
|5-0
|50
|2. Quincy Notre Dame
|4-0
|49
|3. Paris (1)
|4-1
|43
|4. Carterville (1)
|6-1
|41
|(tie)Fairfield
|7-0
|41
|6. Eureka
|6-1
|25
|7. Benton
|4-0
|15
|8. Breese Central
|3-0
|13
|(tie) Teutopolis
|4-1
|13
|10. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood
|6-0
|11
Others receiving votes: Monmouth-Roseville 10. Fieldcrest 9. Princeton 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Nashville 2. Marshall 1.
|Class 1A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Brimfield (3)
|6-0
|57
|2. Tri-County
|7-1
|53
|3. Aurora Christian (3)
|1-0
|48
|4. Mendon Unity
|6-0
|33
|5. Havana
|5-0
|28
|6. River Ridge
|6-0
|27
|7. Abingdon (A.-Avon)
|4-1
|18
|8. Cowden-Herrick
|6-0
|16
|9. Stockton
|4-1
|15
|10. Okawville
|4-1
|8
Others receiving votes: Brown County 7. Lewistown 5. Morrison 5. Serena 4. Christopher 3. Father McGivney Catholic 3.