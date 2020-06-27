CHAMPAIGN — A diverse roster constitutes the Centennial Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, with nine individuals set to be inducted in early February. Chargers athletic director Tony Millard on Friday announced the hall’s fourth class, just five days before he’s scheduled to begin his new job as athletic director at Oswego East.
Here is the hall’s 2021 class, ordered by year of graduation from Centennial:
— Ken Warmbier, Class of 1981
— Laura (Ramshaw) Baker, Class of 1983
— Robby Long, Class of 1997
— Reed (Evans) McCloskey, Class of 1998
— Ryan Searby, Class of 2001
— Marquis Johnson, Class of 2002
— Brittany (Ward) Barber, Class of 2003
— Dan Rolando, Class of 2006
— Chantal Meacham, Class of 2013
The nine-strong outfit represents a variety of sports and accomplishments.
Warmbier, Long and McCloskey all competed at the University of Illinois in baseball, football and softball, respectively.
Warmbier also spent time in the St. Louis Cardinals’ system, playing for the Class A Erie Cardinals and Class A Springfield Cardinals and Savannah Cardinals across the 1985 and 1986.
Johnson initially signed with the Texas football program after earning Parade All-American honors as a wide receiver at Centennial in 2002.
He ultimately never played with the Longhorns, suiting up at Texas Tech in its 2004 and 2005 football campaigns after starting his college career at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.
Both Searby and Barber were selections on a 2000s News-Gazette all-decade team, taking a slot in boys’ swimming and diving and girls’ soccer, respectively. Searby presently is an English teacher at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
Barber was a News-Gazette All-Area girls’ soccer Player of the Year in 2001, a feat matched by Meacham 10 years later in 2011.
Meacham went on to play women’s basketball at Wheaton College after bucketing more than 1,000 career points, an achievement first recorded among Centennial girls’ basketball players by Baker as she compiled 1,167 total points.
Rounding out the unit, Rolando was Centennial’s top finisher in the 2004 and 2005 Class AA boys’ cross-country state meets. He posted the seventh-fastest boys’ 3-mile run time in school history at 15 minutes, 48 seconds.
The hall’s 2021 class is scheduled to be introduced to the public between the junior varsity and varsity boys’ basketball games on Feb. 5, 2021, in a Big 12 matchup between Centennial and Peoria Richwoods, before its induction the following night.