DANVILLE — The first team from the state of Illinois to play during the first day of the NJCAA Division II men’s basketball national tournament sustained the first upset of the five-day event at Mary Miller Center.
Henry Ford, the 14th-seeded team out of Dearborn, Mich., defeated third-seeded South Suburban 67-58 on Tuesday afternoon on the Danville Area Community College campus.
The Hawks (11-4) received a team-high 21 points from Carrington McCaskill and used a strong defensive showing to limit the Bulldogs (17-5).
Deshawndre Washington scored 27 points for South Suburban, based out of South Holland, but Washington only shot 8 of 22 from the field in getting to that game-high point total.
Along with McCaskill’s solid game, Lorenzo Wright (17 points) and Sergio Stephan (12 points, 10 rebounds) also contributed for Henry Ford. The Hawks move on to play either No. 6 Iowa Lakes (18-7) or No. 11 North Central Missouri (17-6) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
“It feels good,” Wright said. “We just competed. We did something big this year, but we’ve just got to keep competing.”
No. 1 seed rolls. Top-seeded Davidson-Davie (N.C.) relied on a strong second half to run away from No. 16 St. Clair County (Mich.) in a 92-66 first-round win on Tuesday. Na’Zae Baltimore scored a game-high 23 points for the Storm (21-2), who advance to play Sandhills at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
St. Clair County (12-2) received 19 points from Omari Duncan and will play John Wood at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in a consolation quarterfinal game.
Molloy, Brown shine. The first game on Tuesday featured fourth-seeded Garrett (Md.) defeating 13th-seeded Dallas-Richland 76-59. Davis Molloy and D’Monte Brown each scored 20 points to lead the undefeated Lakers (16-0) into the quarterfinals against either No. 5 Ancilla (Ind.) (13-1) or No. 12 Southern Arkansas University Tech (17-4) at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Donovan Souter led Richland with 17 points as the Thunderducks (15-3) will face the loser of Ancilla-Southern Arkansas University Tech at 1 p.m. on Thursday in a consolation quarterfinal game.
Bears cruise. Second-seeded Des Moines (Iowa) Area had five double-figure scorers during a 90-67 first-round victory against 15th-seeded Southeast (Neb.) on Tuesday.
Zach Hobbs produced 17 points to lead the Bears (18-5), who will play seventh-seeded Mott (Mich.) in Wednesday’s 8 p.m. quarterfinal game.
Flyers top Blazers. Cory Addison poured in 24 points as the eighth-seeded Sandhills went on for a 73-66 first-round victory against ninth-seeded John Wood on Tuesday night.
The Flyers (20-4) jumped out to a 37-26 lead at halftime against the Blazers (16-7), who received 15 points from Jarvis Jennings.