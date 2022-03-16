DANVILLE — Anthony Figueroa wasn’t enamored with the way his Parkland men’s basketball roster shot from the field during the first half of Tuesday’s NJCAA Division II national tournament opener against Des Moines Area Community College.
Unfortunately for he and the Cobras, things didn’t get any better after intermission, either.
Parkland went eight game minutes without converting a field goal during the second half, allowing fourth-seeded Des Moines Area to overcome a small deficit and run past the 13th-seeded Cobras 76-59 in a first-round bout at Danville Area Community College’s Mary Miller Gymnasium.
“We just went through too long of a drought against a good team,” Figueroa said. “We had some good shots that didn’t go in (and) took some bad shots that didn’t go in.”
The defending national-champion Bears (26-7) trailed the Cobras (20-8) by a 49-48 margin about eight minutes into the second half after Parkland guard Savon Wykle connected on a two-point jump shot.
Wykle’s bucket marked the last Cobras field goal until he swished a three-pointer with 3 minutes, 55 seconds left in regulation.
That basket made the score 67-53 in favor of Des Moines Area.
“We just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Figueroa said. “Credit to Dee-Mack. They probably had a lot to do with it.”
Parkland also struggled to slow Bears guard Jadan Graves, who shot 6 of 9 from three-point range on his way to a game-high 21 points. The Bears also received 13 bench points from forward Allen Udemadu and 12 points from guard Noah Parcher.
The Cobras put four players in double figures scoring, but no one else generated more than two points. Wykle’s 17 points led the way, followed by 11 points from guard Josh Rivers, 11 bench points from guard Daniel Reed and 10 bench points from forward Marcus Johnson.
Parkland moves into the consolation quarterfinals and will meet either fifth-seeded Milwaukee Area Tech (27-4) or 12th-seeded Scottsdale (19-11) at 1 p.m. Thursday in Danville. Des Moines Area will take on the other of those teams in a championship quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Figueroa said he doesn’t expect the Cobras to be overlooked in the consolation field just because of Tuesday’s loss.
“If there’s any under-the-radar stuff then our program isn’t where I think it is,” he said. “I hope everyone takes us seriously as an opponent. ... We’ve worked hard to put our program in this position.”
Sullivan County 75, Dakota County Tech 71. The third-seeded Generals staved off an upset bid from the 14th-seeded Blue Knights on Tuesday in first-round action.
Sullivan County (27-3) was bolstered by an 11-of-18 shooting performance from Jay Alvarez, who finished with a game-best 25 points versus Dakota County Tech (18-9).
Kareem Welch’s 15 points plus 11 points apiece from Jalen Reneau and Jarell White also aided the Generals, who will face either sixth-seeded Cecil (26-2) or 11th-seeded Southern Arkansas University Tech (19-10) in Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship quarterfinal.
Manny Montgomery’s 22 points, Janeir Harris’ 13 points and Matho Ojullu’s 10 points powered the Blue Knights, who will face one of those two aforementioned teams at 3 p.m. Thursday in a consolation quarterfinal.
South Suburban 87, Florida Gateway College 52. The top-seeded Bulldogs maintained their perfect season by rumbling past the 16th-seeded Timberwolves in a Tuesday first-round game.
Damontae Taylor was a one-man wrecking crew for South Suburban (30-0), posting 30 points and 14 rebounds to go with Damarco Minor’s 18 points, Nmesomachi Nnebedum’s 15 points and Camron Donatlan’s 12 points.
The Bulldogs draw eight-seeded Lakeland (24-1) in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. championship quarterfinal.
Florida Gateway (17-10) was led by Jeremiah Barze’s 20 points off the bench. The Timberwolves slide into Wednesday’s 3 p.m. consolation quarterfinal versus No. 9 Allen (27-6).
Davidson-Davie 90, Muskegon 73. The second-seeded Storm moved a step closer to qualifying for another national final on Tuesday, defeating the 15th-seeded Jayhawks in a first-round game.
Davidson-Davie (31-2) is the reigning tournament runner-up. It was led in this victory by a quintet of double-digit scorers: Javeon Jones (18 points), Bryce Douglas (16 points), LJ Rogers (15 points and 10 rebounds), Tim Boulware (15 points) and Aaron Ross (11 points).
The Storm will face No. 7 seed Henry Ford (26-7) in Wednesday’s 8 p.m. championship quarterfinal.
Muskegon (19-9) garnered 22 points from DJ Lanier and 17 points from Isaac Anderson but must play in Thursday’s 11 a.m. consolation quarterfinal versus Niagara County (26-8).
Lakeland 82, Allen 61. The eight-seeded Lakers used a big first half to cruise to a first-round win on Tuesday night.
Kyle Jackson produced 19 points on a highly efficient 9-of-10 shooting night from the field to pace Lakeland (24-1), which led 43-25 at the half. Landon Tillman and Jaidon Lipscomb added 11 points apiece for the Lakers.
Jackson also chipped in with six rebounds as Lakeland outrebounded the ninth-seeded Red Devils 37-25.
Cedric Rollerson led Allen (27-6) with 15 points, while Ed Wright had 14.
Lakeland will move on to face top-seeded South Suburban (30-0) in a 6 p.m. quarterfinal on Wednesday night.
The Red Devils, meanwhile, dropped into the consolation bracket and will face 16th-seeded Florida Gateway College (17-10) in an elimination game at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Henry Ford 86, Niagara County 79. The seventh-seeded Hawks stormed back from a halftime deficit to knock off the 10th-seeded Thunderwolves on Tuesday night.
Henry Ford (26-7) rallied from a five-point deficit to outscore Niagara County 48-36 in the second half.
Mak Manciel poured in 21 points to lead the Hawks, who will face No. 2 Davidson-Davie in an 8 p.m. quarterfinal game on Wednesday. Henry Ford also procured 15 points from Carrington McCaskill and 12 points apiece from the likes of Gary Solomon, Kalil Whitehead and Brandon Michrina.
Allen Fordham had 18 points to the Thunderwolves (26-8), who will face No. 15 seed Muskegon (19-9) at 11 a.m. on Thursday in an elimination game.