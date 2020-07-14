CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NJCAA announced its plan for the resumption of sports in the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday with a majority of competition pushed to the spring semester. Most fall sports will be postponed to spring, with winter sports set to start no sooner than January.
“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said in a statement. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place.”
Close-contact fall sports including football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball will be pushed to spring. Cross-country and women’s tennis will begin as scheduled this fall.
Men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling and swimming and diving will begin in January, with championship events delayed to March and April. Men’s and women’s bowling and men’s and women’s indoor track will begin in March.
Spring sports competition will proceed as normal in the 2021 season. Scrimmage and practice dates for all sports have also been modified, with several spring sports also utilizing a brief fall practice period.
Parkland College and Danville Area Community College are the two local institutions directly affected by this news.