ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It's hard to disagree with Juwan Howard's assessment on Tuesday night.
The second-year Michigan coach had just witnessed his second-ranked Michigan men's basketball team get thoroughly outplayed in a 76-53 loss against No. 4 Illinois.
The Illini (19-6, 15-4 Big Ten) did all of that and gained national attention without standout guard Ayo Dosunmu playing, either, because of a facial injury he sustained last week at Michigan State.
"That was a learning process for all of our guys that played," Howard said after Illinois achieved its highest-ranked road win in program history.
Given Michigan's deficit — which ballooned to 28 at its peak — there also are more descriptive ways to look at what transpired inside the Crisler Center.
Howard had that covered as well.
"I call it a horror film," Howard said, "because there was many possessions where we didn't do our job and we didn't compete at the level we're capable of."
Indeed. The Wolverines (18-2, 13-2 Big Ten) hadn't lost since a 75-57 defeat at Minnesota on Jan. 16.
But Illinois managed to change the narrative of the national college basketball discussion with its shellacking of the Wolverines.
"They did a great job defensively by being physical and not allowing us to get to our spots," Howard said. "When we went to go finish at the basket, they did a really good job of walling up. We did a poor job of rushing and allowing their physicality to speed us up."
While Howard didn't outwardly express shock over his team's defeat, Illinois' efforts elicited exactly that reaction across social media Tuesday evening.
"Wow, @IlliniMBB sending a message nationally," ESPN analyst Dick Vitale wrote on Twitter with the Illini up 59-36 in the second half.
Vitale followed up after the game went final.
"Absolutely amazing since it was on the road and they also played without their superstar," Vitale wrote. "Tip of the hat to (Brad Underwood."
BTN announcer Kevin Kugler also shared the sentiment.
"I'm pretty sure there hasn't been a more impressive performance this year than what Illinois is doing without Ayo right now," Kugler tweeted.
The Illini have won three consecutive games — including a pair on the road against ranked opponents — despite their national player of the year candidate absent with a facial injury.
"What Illinois is doing to Michigan without Ayo is among the most gobsmacking things I’ve seen this season," Matt Norlander of CBS Sports tweeted. "There was zero indication the either team was capable of putting on a game like this."
Count Yahoo! Sports' Scott Pianowski among those who figured the Wolverines were nearly invincible in league play, given prior results.
"I know Illinois is terrific and the Big Ten is absolutely loaded," Pianowski tweeted, "but I didn't think anyone could do this to Michigan."
Well, Illinois did. And gained a newfound level of respect not seen with the program since the 2004-05 team advanced all the way to the national championship game.
"I was thinking Illinois' ceiling was Elite Eight," tweeted Baltimore Sun reporter Daniel Oyefusi, who covers the NFL's Ravens, "but I might have to reconsider."