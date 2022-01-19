The most competitive area boys’ basketball conference this season only officially started five years ago. But the Illini Prairie Conference is chock full of quality teams this winter. With the postseason a month away, preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS shines the spotlight on five Illini Prairie games to watch out for until then:
Monticello at Prairie Central, Jan. 25
Both of these teams are undefeated thus far in conference play, and they’ve rarely lost outside the league. These programs are flush with game-changing guards — see Sages Ben Cresap, Tanner Buehnerkemper, Dylan Ginalick and Trevor Fox and Hawks Dylan Bazzell, Levi Goad, Tyler Curl and Drew Haberkorn.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello, Jan. 28
Kevin Roy’s Sages can’t be mentioned too often right now, considering they’re one of the few area teams in the Associated Press rankings (No. 6 in Class 2A). But Kiel Duval’s Spartans are no pushovers, led by Division I prospect Ty Pence and also getting contributions from Logan Smith, Andrew Beyers and others.
PBL at St. Thomas More, Feb. 8
Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s first year in the IPC hasn’t included facing STM in football or boys’ soccer, so this is a fresh event. Both teams have talented seniors, including Panthers Keegan Busboom, Brandon Knight, Mason Medlock and Mason Bruns and Sabers Patrick Quarnstrom, Adonai Bumba, Dawson Magrini and Blake Staab.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Unity, Feb. 11
Every athletic matchup between the Spartans and Rockets turns into a tense affair. It’s just an indication of what high school sports means to each community. Battling SJ-O’s bevy of dangerous players will be standout Unity athletes such as Blake Kimball, Henry Thomas, Austin Langendorf and Will Cowan.
Unity at Monticello, Feb. 15
This was the event everyone looked forward to at the end of the previous football season. It’s fitting it’ll also cap each school’s basketball regular season. The Rockets’ Kimball and the Sages’ Joey Sprinkle battled as opposing quarterbacks during the fall and may well lead their teams again on the hardwood.