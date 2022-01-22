COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A Kofi Cockburn-less future is looming for Illinois. When that happens is still to be determined, but that time is coming.
When it does? Changes are inevitable.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood scrapped what is his customary high-pressure defense to better suit a roster featuring a 7-foot, 285-pound center when Cockburn arrived in Champaign. Tweaked his offense, too.
The Cockburn-less future is one Underwood and Co. can plan for in the long term. The short-term solution, however, didn’t offer much Friday night.
Cockburn didn’t play at Maryland because of a concussion, and the 17th-ranked Illini fell flat without him on the court. The Terrapins took advantage at both ends of the court — attacking the basket with ease and hounding the Illini shooters — to pull off an 81-65 upset in front of 12,331 fans at XFINITY Center.
“It’s a hard deal when you’re without arguably the best player in college basketball and you’ve got a defensive coverage of playing things one way,” Underwood told reporters after the game. “Donta Scott did a great job of taking advantage of the fact he wasn’t there.”
Scott did score a game-high 25 points, but he wasn’t the only Maryland player looking far more comfortable Friday night than earlier in the month when Cockburn dominated the paint against the Terrapins in a 76-64 home win for Illinois. Qudus Wahab was a non-factor in Champaign, but had 11 points and four rebounds Friday in College Park. The same was true for Fatts Russell, who had a much easier time getting to the rim without Cockburn’s presence as a clear deterrent and finished with 15 points.
“I thought Fatts did a great job of attacking our ball-screen coverage,” Underwood said. “We had three straight breakdowns on Donta Scott giving him threes. We never give up threes. We might have to make a tweak depending on how long Kofi’s out and what that status looks like. You set a defense for a certain way, and no offense to (backup bigs Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Omar Payne), they’re not him.”
Cockburn in concussion protocol is the latest in a string of “What now?” moments for Illinois this season. His three-game NCAA mandated suspension, coupled with early injuries to Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier, was the first. Curbelo’s own concussion issues lingered, the flu bug ripped through the team and then the Illini lost several days of practice time because of a COVID-19 pause.
Bosmans-Verdonk started against Maryland in lieu of Cockburn. It was the ninth different starting lineup this season used by the Illini (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten). Only Alfonso Plummer, Coleman Hawkins, Da’Monte Williams and Omar Payne have played in all 18 games, with Plummer and Williams starting against the Terrapins (10-9, 2-6).
“There’s no doubt we’ve had a very, very challenging season to this point,” Underwood said. “You don’t lose one of the best point guards in the country for two months and just expect to throw him back in the mix. Then you find out ... the best player in college basketball, in my opinion, is out. We’d played (four) games without him. We weren’t great.
“We’re going to be a team that will have to figure some things out until Kofi’s return, whenever that is. … You’ve got to be very careful how many changes you make because you don’t have a guy for what may be a short or long period of time. I don’t know. We thought Curbelo’s was going to be a quick period of time, and it’s nine weeks later.”