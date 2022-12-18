COLUMBIA, Mo. — Shauna Green admitted how her players reacted in the locker room after Sunday night's Braggin' Rights win indicated to the first-year Illinois women's basketball coach that her team's expectations have changed.
In other words, the Illini walked into Mizzou Arena confident a win would follow.
It didn't make what Illinois accomplished during a 76-66 victory at Missouri any less significant.
Forget the fact Green said on Friday that it was up to Illinois to change the narrative surrounding the rivalry after the Tigers had won three of the past four games in the series by at least 17 points.
That the Illini (10-2) won without their best player in Makira Cook, who did not accompany Illinois on its trip to Missouri due to an illness, made Sunday's win in front of 2,963 fans arguably the most impressive one of the season.
"Obviously, everyone was really happy (in the locker room), but I also think we don't get too high or get too low," Green said in a phone interview with The News-Gazette. "I just continue to tell them how proud I am of our effort and our poise, how tough we were and our execution. It was just overall a great team win for us.
"We talk all the time in this program, 'We're not a one-person, one-player (team). It's everyone steps up. It's always someone different every night.' We didn't make a big deal out of (Cook being out). We have seven kids who can all start."
Cook missed the two practices leading into the game with the Tigers (11-2). Green used that two-day prep to test out a new-look rotation that would see Genesis Bryant and Jada Peebles plugged into the starting five and Jayla Oden come in off the bench.
Having an attack-minded Adalia McKenzie didn't hurt, either.
McKenzie finished with a game-high 21 points, with 16 of those points coming in the paint. Bryant filled the role of scoring point guard (20 points), while Kendall Bostic got a double-double with the 6-foot-2 junior forward scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
"When I knew (Cook) wasn't going to play, I told myself, 'OK, like, I have to step up for the team,'" McKenzie said. "(The mindset) was no one can stop me. I just put my head down and get there (to the basket)."
Outside of two minutes from junior center Aicha Ndour, Illinois basically played a six-player rotation and foul trouble from Oden throughout meant the Illini's starters scored 72 of the team's 76 points. Oden had the other four.
Some of what Illinois got on the offensive end started with forcing Missouri into mistakes. The Illini had 28 points off the 17 turnovers the Tigers committed.
Green was also pleased with how Illinois followed through on the pregame scouting report on how to guard Missouri's three-point shooters, with the Tigers going 8 of 22 from beyond the arc (36.4 percent)
"I'm really, really happy with our defensive intensity, like this is a game where all we kept stressing is our focus," the Illinois coach said. "Like you have to do what we're supposed to do and we have to go over every screen. They run so many screens. They spread you. They're all elite shooters so, literally, if you give them an open shot, more often than not it's going in. There's not a lot of breaks you get on the defensive end against them. (Our players) stepped up to that (challenge). They really worked and left it all out there. We were able to frustrate them because they weren't able to get open a lot. We had a hand in their face."
The way the Illini played in the final 10 minutes, 30 seconds, of the first half was a key turning point. Illinois outscored Missouri 23-13 during that stretch to take a 40-33 lead at halftime.
The Illini led by no fewer than five points the rest of the game. Illinois shot 55.4 percent from the field overall and sank nine three-pointers, four of which belonged to Brynn Shoup-Hill, who was the fourth Illini in double figures with 12 points.
"We had seven straight empty possessions (in the first quarter), and we weren't running anything," Green said. "We were out there floating around and just playing. Once we started running it, we got everything we wanted out of our sets and out of our zone offense. Then we got in a really good rhythm against their zone and they went back to man-to-man. We handled it well from there on out when they switched back and forth."