Vitals: 6-2, 210, R-Fr., QB
Hometown: Peoria
High school: Peoria
Looking back at 2018: Taylor arrived in Champaign with a quarterback competition set for training camp and got every opportunity in early August before the depth chart started to sort itself out organically. The three-star, in-state recruit ultimately didn’t appear in a single game last fall. He was the only quarterback on the roster, including walk-on Cam Miller, not to take a snap.
Looking ahead to 2019: That quarterbacks are often viewed as the face of a program illustrates the importance of the position. And until Illinois goes through a full season with what could be considered “the guy” at that spot — think Nathan Scheelhaase and Juice Williams — all of the Illini quarterbacks have to be ready. Like last season when both AJ Bush Jr. and M.J. Rivers II each missed time because of injuries.
Last year's ranking: No. 40