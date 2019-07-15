No. 9: Familiar faces keep Purple Riders a tight-knit, win-focused unit ARCOLA — The old saying goes that familiarity breeds contempt.But familiarity also can forge strong bonds.Ask members of the Arcola football program, which graduated just a fifth of its 45-man roster from 2018.

ARGENTA — Steve Kirk recognizes football’s ongoing revolution impacts each level of the sport.

As the Argenta-Oreana coach describes it, “Football’s become a speed game. For the most part, gone are the days of three yards and a cloud of dust.”

That explains why a portion of the Bombers’ roster was standing at its high school track’s 100-meter dash start line Thursday morning — a small, yellow piece of plastic attached to each athlete’s waistband.

Those plastic chips are part of a digital-based timing system Kirk is deploying this summer.

But that’s not the biggest takeaway from this scene involving The News-Gazette’s preseason No. 5 team.

Instead, it’s a group of seniors and freshmen — the Bomber juniors and sophomores already ran and now are in the weight room — rooting one another through a series of sprints after pumping iron moments before.

“If we can compete against the people we like,” rising senior Makail Stanley said, “imagine how our mentality will be against the people we don’t like.”

Not many opponents enjoyed facing A-O in 2018, as the Bombers mostly steamrolled their foes en route to a 12-1 finish and Class 1A semifinal berth.

This will be a different lineup one season later. Seventeen individuals graduated, and Kirk acknowledged “most of those kids were major contributors.”

There’s no fear in the eyes or actions of those who remain, though.

“Whenever you’re at a school this small, you don’t really expect much,” rising senior Jacob Brown said. “It really makes me proud to see the small town develop as much as it has. All the kids here on this football team have put in the extra hard work.”

That resulted in a prolific offense for Kirk’s second A-O squad. The Bombers exceeded 30 points in 11 of their 13 games, the lone exceptions a pair of 22-point outings against Arcola and Camp Point Central.

Both Kirk and his athletes feel A-O will continue to put up strong point totals when a new campaign begins Aug. 30 against the aforementioned Purple Riders.

“We’re pretty well balanced,” rising senior Josh Williams said. “Our running game is probably our strong suit.”

Stanley is expected to pace that position.

He’ll take the featured back role from both older brother Makhi, who rushed for 1,264 yards last season, and fellow outgoing teammate Skyler Peterson (1,025 yards).

For his part, Makail Stanley hauled in 1,060 receiving yards the previous fall. That figure provided a big chunk of Williams’ passing yards — 1,779 total in his second year as playcaller.

Williams also offered a positive nod to Brown and the rest of the linemen, and Kirk noted the defensive secondary “for the most part’s intact.”

Even with those 17 departures, such close proximity to the best stint in A-O football history leaves the current Bombers optimistic.

“I see the younger guys getting more developed as athletes,” Stanley said. “I see the older guys just getting stronger and faster every day. So I think we’re going to be a real explosive team.”

Powerful enough to match or improve upon what that 12-1 crew did not so long ago?

“We’re going to try to build up on what (last year’s seniors) helped us to do,” Brown said, “and try to one-up our own record and try to go to state.”

Monday morning quarterback

Although Argenta-Oreana coach Steve Kirk has many graduates to replace, he boasts a steady presence under center. Josh Williams enters his third year as the Bombers’ starting quarterback with the following stats: 61.2 percent passing, 3,367 throwing yards and 39 touchdowns tossed. “He’s outstanding,” Kirk said. “He’s a guy that’s had the keys for a couple years now. He has the respect of the entire team.”

Coach speak

Kirk hasn’t overseen many defeats in his two years walking the A-O sideline. The Bombers are 21-3 in that stretch, including a program-record 12 victories last season. “Last year’s senior class did a great job of setting a wonderful example and building upon a foundation we’ve been trying to build here for several years,” Kirk said. “This year’s seniors have really kind of grabbed that torch and ran with it.”

We’re talking playoffs

➜ Their first playoff win happened ... in 1976, when A-O defeated Cerro Gordo 29-14 in a Class 1A first-round game.

➜ Their most recent playoff win was ... in 2018, when the Bombers defeated Central A&M 56-21 in a Class 1A quarterfinal game.

➜ Their best-ever finish was ... semifinal appearances in Class 2A (2003) and Class 1A (2018).

When you can see Argenta-Oreana

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 30 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Cumberland 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m