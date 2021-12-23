Bret Bielema and his Illinois football program lost a costly home game to Rutgers on Oct. 30 as the two Big Ten programs finished with identical 5-7 regular-season records this season.
But one of those two teams is going to a bowl game. Rutgers accepted a bid to the Gator Bowl on Thursday, a day after the spot opened up after Texas A&M withdrew because of COVID-19 and injury concerns in the program.
Rutgers (5-7) will play Wake Forest (10-3) at 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
Better late than never 😃— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 23, 2021
The Scarlet Knights are going BOWLING 🎳 🪓 pic.twitter.com/cJw3mrqsCu
Illinois was in the mix for the possible Gator Bowl open spot, and Bielema indicated with a tweet on Wednesday afternoon he was waiting by the phone after reports surfaced of Texas A&M dropping out of the Gator Bowl.
But Rutgers got the spot based on having a higher Academic Progress Rate score of 979 compared to 970 for Illinois.