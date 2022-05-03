CHAMPAIGN — Almost any time he gathered in front of a group of reporters or Illinois fans for more than three years, Josh Whitman knew one topic would inevitably come up.
Hockey.
And when would the University of Illinois add the sport back into its varsity ranks after a brief, six-year run of Illinois having hockey teams from 1938-43.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.
Whitman said this past December in an exclusive interview with The News-Gazette that Illinois was ready to announce plans to add hockey to its mix of 19 sports at some point in the spring of 2020.
But the pandemic, obviously, changed those plans. So much that Whitman announced Monday afternoon the university would discontinue its efforts to add men’s ice hockey.
“After more than five years of extensive evaluation and intense effort to generate interest and support,” Whitman said in a lengthy statement announcing the decision, “we have determined that it is not viable to bring Division I men’s ice hockey to the University of Illinois at this time.”
The topic was first broached in late June 2017 when Whitman held a press conference — with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in attendance — at the United Center in Chicago. A feasibility study conducted by College Hockey, Inc., in conjunction with the NHL and NHL Players Association, released in March 2018 indicated that yes, hockey would be a hit at Illinois.
Whitman said at the time when the feasibility study was unveiled four years ago the cost of adding hockey to Illinois would be more than $50 million.
Financial reasons were part of Whitman’s explanation in Monday’s announcement, especially with plans done pre-pandemic about possibly constructing a new downtown Champaign arena.
“Since we began our exploration of hockey years ago, meaningful landscape changes have pushed us to this unfortunate conclusion,” Whitman said. “We have stated repeatedly that we would not advance the hockey project without a sound funding and financial plan. To date, we have been unable to generate the financial support necessary to greenlight the project — a concern that grew even more daunting through the pandemic, when we saw cost projections for the new facility increase by 30 percent.
“In addition, as has been well-documented, college athletics is now existing in an incredibly fluid, dynamic environment, including Alston awards, NIL and student-athlete employment rights. We are investing heavily in new benefits for student-athletes, which increases the marginal cost associated with any new sport offerings. Such intense disruption has created ambiguity about the future, and we believe it unwise for Illinois athletics to expand our sport model in such an uncertain environment.”
The proposed downtown arena was likely to also host four other Illini sports besides hockey: volleyball, wrestling, men’s gymnastics and women’s gymnastics. Those four all call 97-year-old Huff Hall home and have for some time.
“We have delayed other potential investments in those sports while we continued our pursuit of hockey and the downtown facility it would require,” Whitman said in Monday’s announcement. “In recent months, as the odds of adding hockey have diminished, various opportunities to advance some of these other sports have developed. We are now choosing to pursue those opportunities, which effectively minimizes some of the intended value of the downtown facility to DIA.”
After the cancellation of sports in March 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic, Whitman said in April 2020 the university would pause the pursuit of hockey.
Last June, however, he said the idea would be revisited.
“I don’t want to put a timeline on when we may or may not have any additional information on that, other than just to say it remains a topic,” Whitman said last summer. “We had walked it so far down the road we can’t just walk away from it without at least reopening the conversation and seeing if it continues to make sense. We’ll see where that conversation goes over the next several months.”
And now, 10 months later, the possibility of adding a 20th sport to Illinois is closed.
Despite the decision, Whitman said the interest in hockey and the opportunity for it to succeed at Illinois “is very real.”
“You never say never in this business, and if the right opportunity were to present itself down the road, we would always be willing to reconsider,” Whitman said. “That said, due to other programmatic priorities and needs, we can no longer allocate human and financial resources toward the ongoing pursuit of this project. My heart believes that we can support hockey, but my head tells me it is time to direct our attention elsewhere.”