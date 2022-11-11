Chris Tamas’ team is in “must-win” mode for the final two weeks of the season. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the latest from the Illini:
Postseason on the line
Home losses to Wisconsin and Minnesota last week were two more missed opportunities for Illinois (11-13, 6-8 Big Ten) to improve its NCAA tournament résumé. No more ranked matches remain on the Illini’s schedule — at least as things currently stand — so their last chance at postseason play likely only comes by winning out in their final six matches. An RPI of 72 and just one win against a ranked team this season basically necessitates it.
Even then, Illinois would only be 17-13 in that scenario and 12-8 in the Big Ten with a top 20 strength of schedule nationally, but still just one true signature victory.
“We’ve played the best of the best and played them tight, but we’re probably in a spot where we have to win them all to have a shot,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “We’ve been really close on a lot of the big ones, but unfortunately it hasn’t gone our way. I think it still presents a case for us especially if we can win all of them.”
Road trip to Michigan
Illinois’ weekend on the road includes a 6 p.m. Friday match at Michigan State and a 6 p.m. Saturday match at Michigan. The Spartans are 10-15 on the season, but just 1-13 in the Big Ten under first-year coach Leah Johnson. The Wolverines received votes in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, but they’ve also lost two in a row to drop to 14-10 overall and 5-9 in the Big Ten.
“Michigan is in the same situation as we are,” Tamas said. The Wolverines’ RPI is significantly higher, however, at 40th. “Michigan State has been playing teams tight. This time of year is dangerous no matter who you play. If you play a team that’s already out of it, they’re playing freely. If you tense up and show them there’s blood in the water, they’re going to bite. We’ve got to make sure we’re still on top of our game. A lot of our players have been in the conference long enough to know teams are going to battle.”
Successful return for Nunge
A foot injury kept Jessica Nunge sidelined a full month and cost her the first eight Big Ten matches of the season. The 6-foot-2 senior outside hitter returned in a serve-only role for five matches starting Oct. 19 at Ohio State, but was back on the court fully Sunday against Minnesota. She finished that five-set loss with 13 kills and nine digs. It was her full-time presence on the court, though, that was equally as important.
“She was one of the ones that was outwardly vocal on the team,” Tamas said, adding Nunge was good to go this weekend, too. “If she gets a kill, you’re going to know about it. She’s going to turn and fire her teammates up. She’s going to be a calming force out on the floor. When she she went out, we knew we were going to have to make some lineup adjustments, sure, but some of the intangibles, it’s not as easy to make up overnight.”
She’ll set ... eventually
Tamas recruited Brooke Mosher to set, and she’ll likely assume that role once veteran setter Diana Brown’s career is complete. With Brown still on the court this season, though, Mosher has been used in the back row and both at opposite and outside hitter. When Nunge returned against Minnesota, Tamas shifted Mosher to opposite in place of Kayla Burbage to keep her on the court. Just another wrinkle for the Illinois coach in balancing this year’s needs with Mosher’s long-term role.
“She still gets a lot of pre-practice reps (at setter),” Tamas said. “A lot of times when we do serve-and-pass she’s setting, so she still gets her reps there. You’re never going to forget how to do it. You just don’t maybe get as many reps as you want to. Seeing what she did this year gives us a lot of flexibility moving forward, too. She’s going to go set, but also maybe it gives you the capability of spot subbing and having her swing a few times in the future, as well.”