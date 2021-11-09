CHAMPAIGN — Nancy Fahey has an idea what to expect from her fifth Illinois women’s basketball team on Tuesday.
No one outside of the Illini program really does.
And that was the point.
Fahey did not play any exhibition games, after all. In their place? Two “secret” scrimmages against a pair of unknown Division I programs.
“I wanted to play really tough competition,” Fahey said Monday. “There’s nothing wrong with exhibition games. They can go a lot of different ways. But, for us, I wanted to play two D1s, and that helped us. We learned a lot in those scrimmages.”
The 2021-22 season begins for real for Fahey’s Illinois program with Tuesday’s 11 a.m. season opener against North Carolina Central at State Farm Center. When asked what her team’s goal is for the opener, the 63-year-old Illini coach deadpanned: “End up with more points than the other team.”
Then, Fahey elaborated.
“Learning to win. And learning to compete,” she said. “The team we are playing (Tuesday) basically runs the kitchen sink at you. I’ve never seen so many multiple defenses played by one team. They’re athletic. They like to trap, and they like to make the game kind of that crazy feeling. We have to be (able to) take care of the basketball. They’re going to get some steals, because they do it. That’s what their bio was last year. They have a lot of new players, but it’s the same coach, so I’m anticipating the same type of play.”
Fahey’s first four seasons in Champaign have been a downright struggle, with the highly successful Division III coach at Washington University going 35-79 overall and 6-64 in Big Ten play as Illinois’ coach.
It was another offseason of change for the Illini program. Gone are J-Naya Ephraim, Aaliyah McQueen, Kennedi Myles and Jeanae Terry. All four transferred out with Ephraim at George Mason, McQueen at Oakland, Myles at Marquette and Terry at Purdue.
In their place, the Illini added three transfers (Sara Anastasieska, De’Myla Brown and Kendall Bostic) along with three freshmen (Adalia McKenzie, Jayla Oden and Keanna Rembert).
What to also expect on Tuesday
Nancy Fahey’s fifth Illinois team tips off its season at 11 a.m. Tuesday when the new-look Illini take on North Carolina Central at State Farm Center. Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. previews the matchup between the Illini and Eagles:
Talking offense
One thing has been clear every time Fahey has talked this offseason: Illinois wants — and needs — to score more to become relevant in the Big Ten this season. There’s nowhere to go but up really for Fahey’s program. The Illini, after all, are coming off back-to-back seasons in which they ranked dead last in the Big Ten in scoring offense, as Illinois averaged just 59.6 points per game last season after scoring only 62 points per game in 2019-20. “Our tempo has been fine. We were in the top-15 percent last year, but you have got to be efficient,” Fahey said. “It’s our shooting percentage. We’re going to come out in a different defensive style this year. You have to come to our first game to see it. That’s something we’re really hanging our hat on a little bit more. Having the defense creates some of our offense, and not just relying on having to be productive. We have to get up to (scoring) 70 points (per game), 70-plus. That’s the key for us.”
Establishing a rotation
Having six newcomers (three transfers, three freshmen) means plenty of decisions for Fahey and her staff as Illinois looks to establish a regular rotation. “It’s nice to have nonconference,” Fahey said, “and kind of figure that all out.” Unlike during last season’s pandemic-shortened schedule, during which the Illini played three nonconference games (one was canceled due to COVID-19), Illinois will play a full nonconference schedule in 2021-22 of 11 games. Even with so much uncertainty surrounding this season’s team, redshirt senior center Eva Rubin still stressed the importance of the Illini making a good impression in their season opener. “I think what we really want (is) to play our game and focus on us,” Rubin said. “And focus on getting the win. Obviously, we want to send a message to other teams out there that have us our their schedule this year that they’re going to play a different team than they have in years past.”
Relying on Peebles
Jada Peebles will be a clear focus for opponents this season. A quick glance over the media notes reveals why. The Raleigh, N.C. native — now a junior — is the Illini’s top returning statistical leader in six statistical categories, including minutes (35.4), points (11.6), made three-pointers (34), assists (46), steals (26) and free-throw percentage (78.9). “I wouldn’t look at it as pressure,” Peebles said of her role as best player on this year’s team. “I would look it as something I want to fulfill. I don’t think it’s pressure in the sense. But I think it’s just something that I need to live up to, and I will live up to. I think this year something that I have been focusing on with Coach (John) Patterson is just if my shot isn’t falling getting to the rim, getting a free throw, getting a one-dribble shot. I think for me, this year, it will just be controlling my teammates in a sense more than me needing to score, because we have so much depth this year.”