CHAMPAIGN — Positive COVID-19 tests last week for Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters and backup tight end Griffin Moore led to multiple other players being held out of Saturday’s 31-24 home loss to Purdue because of contact tracing.
Those positive tests, however, weren’t the first for Illinois after the Big Ten restarted the 2020 season in September.
“We had one before and then two that were knocked out this time,” Illini coach Lovie Smith said Monday while not mentioning the third positive case by name.
No new positives, however, have come since Peters and Moore tested positive last Thursday. Those two will be out the Big Ten-mandated 21 days and eligible to return ahead of the Illini’s Nov. 21 game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb.
“They have mild symptoms — no symptoms, really,” Smith said. “They’ll go through the process, of course, but no symptoms really.”
Players held out Saturday because of contact tracing will miss at least Saturday’s game against Minnesota, Smith confirmed Monday. Their 10- to 14-day quarantine follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines after a close contact.
“Eventually all those guys will come back,” Smith said. “As soon as we can get the guys back on the football field, we will. Hopefully sooner than later.
“We have been good throughout, but when you say that, we live in this world. As I see it, more and more positive tests are popping up everywhere. We test every morning. We’ll continue to talk to our guys about social distancing, washing their hands and keeping their masks on. Doing all of those things. We just hope we continue to be lucky.”
The 14 unavailable players against Purdue — part coronavirus-related, part injury-related — affected the Illinois offense more than its defense. Fourth-string quarterback Coran Taylor wound up playing the majority of the game. Converted walk-on tight end Alex Pihlstrom started at left guard.
This Illini team is deeper than Smith has had in previous years, but that depth can’t take many more hits.
“We can’t afford to have another group of players to go out,” Smith said. “We’re right at the border to be able to really practice the way we would like. At a few of the positions, we’re right at the minimum amount. That’s why we have to really concentrate, stay in the protocol and do what we’re supposed to do to be able to continue to play ball.”
Peters’ positive test, Isaiah Williams being contact traced out because of Moore’s positive test since the two are roommates and then Matt Robinson suffering an ankle injury after one series against Purdue put the Illinois quarterback room near that player minimum. Should Robinson not be available against Minnesota, the Illini would be down to Taylor, true freshman Deuce Spann and freshman walk-on Josh Beetham at quarterback.
Peters’ positive test also put Illinois’ quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Rod Smith in brief self-quarantine. Smith and Peters sit side by side in hourlong meetings several times per week and did so last week before Peters tested positive.
“Just to be safe on my side, I went ahead and I quarantined as well from my family,” Rod Smith said. “I stayed away. I just wanted to make sure. I knew I would get tested every day, but I quarantined away from them just in case. I tried to stay away from the quarterbacks as much as possible. I did that at least for 48 hours to wait and see my tests come back.”
Rod Smith said he wasn’t told he had to quarantine himself but made the choice to do so out of an abundance of caution. He also said Peters’ viral load was low when he tested positive, which was encouraging when it came to possible spread.
“I still kept it safe,” Rod Smith said. “I still went ahead and tried to quarantine and get away from my family and people in general to try and do as much as we can to stay safe. … We test every day just like the players. I get tested every day. All the tests came back negative.”