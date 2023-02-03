CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Central girls’ basketball team hosted Urbana in its first home game since Dec. 15 on Thursday night.
It couldn’t have gone much better for the Maroons (13-13), who dominated on both ends of the floor en route to a comfortable 65-17 victory against Urbana (3-13) at Combes Gym.
Winthrop signee Addy McLeod paced the Maroons’ offense with 17 points, leading a team effort that included 14 points from Neveah Essien and 12 points from Alex Parastaran.
“We were really big on teamwork,” McLeod said. “Something that we’ve been working a lot on is moving the ball and we can usually struggle with that, but I think (on Thursday night) we really found a way to find different openings, whether that’s behind the arc (or) inside. Everybody was able to contribute and I think that was a really big part.”
Eight different players scored for Central, which never trailed. Urbana won the opening tip-off but the Maroons forced a jump ball 32 seconds into the game, the first of nine times the possession arrow would change in the first half.
The Maroons’ tenacious approach led to their first basket when an offensive rebound was kicked out to Parastaran for the first of two three-pointers she would make in the opening quarter.
“Aggressiveness,” Central coach Pancho Moore said. “That’s the piece that we have to have from Addy where she just comes out and shoots in rhythm. ... Same for Alex. This is one of those games where I thought she actually just stepped up and went for her shots.
“She stayed aggressive throughout and shot in rhythm. That’s all we’ve been talking about and working on. Don’t wait, shoot the basketball.”
The aggressive approach also worked against the Maroons at times. Urbana was sent to the line 23 times, although it only converted eight of its attempts.
After trailing 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers’ first points of the game came from Gabby Mboyo when she converted a pair of free throws early in the second quarter.
“That’s really one of the big things, a lot of free throws, we need to make more of them,” Urbana head coach Bobby Boykin said.
“We have to finish at the rim, we’ve got to make the finishes. ... Moore does a great job running down the court and his girls, (I don’t know the numbers) all had a great game getting down the court and that’s it.”
Urbana’s strongest quarter was the second, when Kenzie Sprague’s four-point stretch helped the Tigers to 10 halftime points. But McLeod answered the call with five makes from the field to match Urbana’s effort during that quarter and propel the Maroons to a 44-10 advantage.
“We have a really good break off the free throw, which gets us a lot of transition layups,” McLeod said. “Once we get that going, everybody’s energy starts to get up, then that affects us defensively and then the whole game comes together.”
The win bumped the Maroons’ winning percentage to .500 for the first time since Dec. 28, when a 43-25 loss to Mahomet-Seymour relegated the team to a 10-10 record.
Two home games — against Peoria Notre Dame on Feb. 4 and Springfield on Feb. 6 — await the Maroons before the Class 3A postseason begins on Feb. 11.
Central is seeded fourth in sub-sectional B of the Rochester sectional.
“I know it comes down to who you play and things like that, but I thought we maybe should have been a three-seed,” Moore said. “We’re going to use that as fuel and motivation, if we get Lincoln, we’re going to match up and go do what we have to do to make sure we’re competitive.”