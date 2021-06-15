DECATUR — Situated in shallow left field, the handshake line lingered among the St. Joseph-Ogden baseball team on Monday evening.
Hugs delivered and received. Heartfelt words exchanged. Somber and despondent looks from nearly every single player.
Hours earlier, the Spartans entered Monday afternoon’s Class 2A super-sectional game against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the Workman Family Baseball Field on the campus of Millikin University wanting to feel the other spectrum of emotions. The ones the Cyclones were soaking in after SHG defeated SJ-O 4-1 to end the Spartans’ season one game shy of the state tournament.
“This is one of the toughest experiences of my life right now,” SJ-O senior second baseman Isaiah Immke said. “After losing last year, we wanted it so much more this year. We just lost to a good team.”
It left an empty feeling for an SJ-O program that’s accustomed to reaching this stage in the postseason. Monday’s game marked the fifth super-sectional for SJ-O since 2013.
Two of those games have ended with the Spartans celebrating a state tournament appearance. But three haven’t.
Josh Haley has coached the Spartans in all of those games, and it didn’t dull the pain the 10th-year leader was feeling standing on top of the third-base dugout steps minutes after seeing his team lose for the first time since May 5.
“They’re the best,” Haley said, choking back his own wave of emotions and struggling to find the right words about his senior class. “They’re the best.”
Crayton Burnett started his final game in an SJ-O uniform on Monday, and the Illinois signee ended it in an unfamiliar way. With a loss.
The senior right-hander carried a 10-0 record and microscopic 0.34 earned run average, but SHG (33-1) tagged him for a run in the top of the second inning to give the Cyclones a lead they wouldn’t relinquish against the Spartans (33-3).
“You’ve got to tip your cap,” Burnett said. “They’ve got a heck of a lineup, one through nine. It was good to compete against a lineup like that.”
SHG right fielder RJ Jimerson tripled off the wall in left-center field and came around to score one pitch later on an RBI single up the middle by third baseman Nick Crowe. Just like that, with two swings on two pitches, SJ-O trailed 1-0.
“It was important to put the ball in play, and we had some good at-bats,” SHG coach Nick Naumovich said. “Burnett is a tremendous pitcher, so it was good for our psyche just to put the ball in play. That early run set the tone for us.”
Burnett settled down and avoided the big inning, throwing a complete game while giving up nine hits and striking out seven. The only problem was SJ-O couldn’t deliver a big inning of its own.
Facing a 2-0 deficit through four innings, the Spartans had their best chance to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Leadoff hitter Hayden Brazelton sliced a two-out, opposite-field single between Crowe and senior shortstop Sam Antonacci to score SJ-O junior catcher Coby Miller and trim SJ-O’s deficit to 2-1.
But how SJ-O went about that inning was dictated by what happened two innings prior. SJ-O junior right fielder Keaton Nolan pulled a two-out single into right field for the Spartans’ first hit in the top of the third. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, and that’s where it became, well, painful for Nolan.
On a pickoff attempt from SHG starting pitcher Mitch Dye, Nolan jammed his right shoulder hard into the bag diving back. He actually dislocated it on the play, but trainer Casey Hug was able to pop it back in after a few minutes and Nolan stayed in the game. Briefly.
Griffin Roesch replaced Nolan in the field for two innings, but with two runners on and one out, Nolan’s No. 9 spot in the batting order came up.
“It was really hard to manage that inning with runners on first and second because we didn’t know if Keaton was going to be able to swing or not,” Haley said. “It wasn’t until he was up to hit that we had any idea. I thought we were going to break through there. I kept thinking we were going to break through at some point.”
But they couldn’t. After Brazelton’s run-scoring hit, the Spartans only generated a two-out single by first baseman Zach Martinie in the bottom of the seventh.
“We were just trying to scratch away and get as many runs as we could,” Burnett said. “We definitely got up when he got that hit, but they did a good job of shutting us down.”
By that point, the Cyclones had increased their lead to 4-1 courtesy RBI triples from pinch-hitter Jaydon Davis and first baseman Louie Bartletti in the top of the seventh. Antonacci relieved Dye after he lasted five innings and struck out two to record the save.
“That was big,” Naumovich said. “Antonacci has been our No. 1 closer all year, and even with a one-run lead you felt pretty comfortable, but obviously to tack on a couple more really helped everybody out.”
Nolan, despite his shoulder likely not feeling 100 percent, connected on a line drive off Antonacci that gave the Spartans dugout a glimmer of hope.
Until SHG center fielder Isaiah Thompson sprinted to his right and fully extended his body to make a diving catch and end the game.
“It took a diving play to finally knock us out,” Haley said. “That’s a state championship type game right there that happened in the super-sectional. You’re talking about two of the best teams in 2A. It doesn’t even matter what class we’re in, this was a game between two of the best teams in the state of Illinois right now.”
Playing in front of a near-capacity crowd, too, wasn’t lost on Haley or his players. With the bleachers behind home plate nearly full and fans lining the fences down both foul lines, it created a truly electric atmosphere missing from high school sports during the last 15 months.
And even when SJ-O made its way off the turf field more than a half hour after the final pitch, a large contingent of SJ-O supporters were still there waiting.
“St. Joe shows up,” Haley said. “We always have support. The community’s great. The amount of families, community members, former players, young players, grandparents, it’s unbelievable. I took a moment to take it in because it’s special. Our side was packed, and we appreciate it so much.”
Much like Burnett said he appreciated the past four seasons. Even if it didn’t end with him tossing his glove in the air and getting to experience the rush of clinching a state tournament berth.
“This program means the world to me. I’ve been watching them since I don’t even know how old I was,” Burnett said. “Going through the process of it the past four years myself, I can’t thank anyone enough for what they’ve done. These group of guys were amazing. We all had fun. All good things have to come to an end at some point.”
Immke echoed the sentiment.
“This is the best group of guys you can play with,” he said. “We’re homegrown baseball kids. We’re brothers for life, and that’s something you can never lose.”