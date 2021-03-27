ST. JOSEPH — Perhaps it was a byproduct of a Week 1 loss to Chillicothe IVC. Perhaps it was a feeling born from not getting to play until mid-March this school year.
Whatever the reason, St. Joseph-Ogden football entered Friday night’s Week 2 game against Pontiac with a straightforward mentality.
“Competitive anger,” junior Keaton Nolan said.
Pontiac was repeatedly burned during the opening 24 minutes of a 28-0 victory by the host Spartans, as SJ-O (1-1, 1-1 Illini Prairie Conference) scored on each of its first four possessions and never looked back.
“We could’ve won last week (against Chillicothe). We just didn’t come out in the second half and finish the game,” Nolan said. “It better prepared us (for Week 2). I know last week I was winded, struggling for air, and this week I was much better and prepared to go.”
Nolan showed that by rushing for three touchdowns prior to halftime, finding the end zone on dashes of 4, 7 and 3 yards. The 6-foot-1 running back finished with 113 yards on 16 carries to go with junior Isaiah Moore’s 64 yards on 13 attempts.
“Keaton has taken tremendous care of his body, because he also played outside linebacker (Friday) due to some injuries,” Spartans coach Shawn Skinner said. “And Keaton’s a football junkie. Keaton knows football, and it’s nice having a guy at running back that knows the sport.”
Just as impressive was what the Spartans’ defensive line was able to do on Friday.
Pontiac junior quarterback Wyatt Griffith regularly found himself under pressure from that SJ-O position group throughout the game.
“Our defensive front continues to provide momentum for us,” Skinner said, “and when you’re getting heat from your front on defense, that makes everything on the back end work better.”