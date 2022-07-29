Illinois released the 11 nonconference games — plus an Oct. 28 exhibition game against Quincy in Champaign — it will have on its 2022-23 slate on Thursday. Beat writer Scott Richey offers up an early scouting report:
Nov. 7 vs. Eastern Illinois
➜ Second-year coach Marty Simmons loaded up with 10 newcomers after a 5-26 debut season and last-place finish in the OVC.
Nov. 11 vs. Kansas City
➜ First-year coach Marvin Menzies one-upped Simmons with 11 newcomers for the Roos, including eight international players.
Nov. 14 vs. Monmouth
➜ The Hawks were one win away from the 2022 NCAA tournament but lost to burgeoning Cinderella St. Peter’s in the MAAC tournament title game.
Nov. 18 vs. UCLA (in Las Vegas)
➜ UCLA freshman Amari Bailey, like Illinois freshman Skyy Clark, committed to DePaul (and then-Blue Demons assistant coach Tim Anderson) in eighth grade.
Nov. 20 vs. Baylor or Virginia (in Las Vegas)
➜ Tough not to root for a Baylor matchup given Virginia ranked 357th of 358 Division I teams in adjusted tempo last season.
Nov. 25 vs. Lindenwood
➜ Former St. Joseph-Ogden star and 2016 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Brandon Trimble will lead the Lions into their first season as a Division I program.
Nov. 29 vs. Syracuse
➜ Jim Boeheim doesn’t have a full rebuild on his hands, but he’s down three of his top-five scorers and has run out of sons that will suit up for the Orange.
Dec. 6 vs. Texas (in New York City)
➜ Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is already 2-0 against former Texas Tech coach Chris Beard and can add to his unbeaten record at Madison Square Garden.
Dec. 17 vs. Alabama A&M
➜ Life is tough in the SWAC, as the Bulldogs found out when last year’s leading scorer Jalen Johnson transferred to Milwaukee this offseason.
Dec. 22 vs. Missouri (in St. Louis)
The Tigers have just three players who experienced the 88-63 loss the Illini handed to the Tigers last December as new Missouri coach Dennis Gates
- gets his first taste of Braggin’ Rights.
Dec. 29 vs. Bethune-Cookman
Former NBA All-Star and “Hang Time” TV coach Reggie Theus
- returns his top-two scorers from a 9-21 team last season.