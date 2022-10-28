NORMAL — One of the best seasons in Champaign Central volleyball history fell just short of a Class 3A regional championship victory on Thursday night.
Regional host Normal West used home court to its advantage as it dispatched the Maroons in an 25-21, 25-11 result that clinched the Wildcats’ third regional championship since 2018.
“First set, we came out with really good energy,” Central coach Justin Tomaska said. “We had a good lead, a two- or three-point lead for most of the set. They called their first timeout, came out of timeout, got on a three- or four-point run, gained momentum. And we couldn’t get back after that.”
The Maroons (27-9) clinched an outright Big 12 Conference championship for the first time in recent memory after a 10-0 run through league play that included a three-set win over the Wildcats (30-6) on Sept. 22.
Despite five kills from junior Kindle Williams, four kills from senior Meg Rossow and 15 assists and six digs from senior Olivia Gustafsson, the rematch was kinder to Normal West.
The Wildcats claimed the first set after brushing off an early Central lead and never looked back, claiming a convincing win in the second stanza.
“They didn’t make many errors, and we weren’t playing our best volleyball,” Tomaska said. “Another team’s not making errors, they’re playing clean volleyball, it’s hard to beat them. And they’re, if not the best team in the state, they’re one of the top teams in the state.”
Though his team fell just short of a regional championship, Tomaska will long remember the group for more than its array of accomplishments on the court.
“We played such good competition — out of conference, too,” Tomaska said. “We competed with everybody, and I tell these girls all the time: they’re my favorite group that I’ve ever coached.
“In my 33 different seasons of coaching middle school, high school, club, this is my favorite group, by far, because of their work ethic, they have fun playing and they make some amazing plays.”