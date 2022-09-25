CHAMPAIGN — Ken Norman stayed close to home in the Chicago area after his 10-year NBA career that saw him play for the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.
“Snake” eventually moved West, spending some time back in the Los Angeles area before recently settling in Las Vegas.
Norman typically doesn’t travel much these days. His return trip to Champaign this weekend was his first in more than a decade. The last time was to watch his No. 33 jersey raised to the State Farm Center rafters. Friday it was to be inducted into the Illinois Hall of Fame.
“It’s truly, truly an honor,” Norman said about his induction. “I actually paused and didn’t know what to say when I initially got the call. Super elated and super honored. It was a great moment. It kind of took me back to when I signed to come to Illinois. Just an amazing time and amazing experience and moment in my life.”
It’s an experience Norman is hoping he’ll be able to share with his grandson, Nathaniel Marshall. Three grandsons getting more involved with sports has been cause for Norman to make more regular trips back to Chicago. Marshall, whose mom Khara starred at DePaul for longtime women’s coach Doug Bruno and then played in the WNBA, is a two-sport athlete at Fenwick.
“You remember that name,” Norman said, ever the proud grandfather. “He’s going to be a beast — football and basketball. Remember that name now.”
Marshall is a 6-foot-5, 240-pound sophomore defensive lineman at Fenwick. He made the Friars’ varsity roster as a freshman last fall and won a Class 5A state championship before shifting gears to basketball and helping Fenwick win a Class 3A regional title.
A Saturday football game against Loyola Academy meant Marshall could attend his grandfather’s Hall of Fame induction on Friday night at State Farm Center. It was actually his second trip to the Illini campus in two weeks after taking an unofficial football recruiting visit Sept. 10 for the Virginia game.
“He loves this school and always has since he was young,” Norman said. “Of course, I’m going to push him to come here not just because I went here, but because it has a lot to offer. I’m looking forward to continuing to follow (my grandsons’) careers and hope they do well and hope they will be in the orange and blue.”
Norman had plenty of his own success at Illinois after transferring in from Wabash Valley College. The 6-foot-8 forward started a half-dozen games in the 1984-85 season, mostly backing up Anthony Welch and Efrem Winters before becoming a fixture on the predecessor to Lou Henson’s Flyin’ Illini squads.
Norman was a two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and led Illinois in scoring and rebounding in his final two seasons.
Norman averaged 20.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game as a senior and earned consensus Second Team All-American honors before being selected No. 17 overall in the first round of the 1987 NBA draft by the Clippers.
“It was a springboard to learning how to be a man and what it took to be successful and remain successful,” Norman said of his time at Illinois. “How to become a father and raise my children the proper way. How to become a businessman and just be a positive person in life. It made it possible for me to financially assist my mother, assist my brother and give my children a wonderful life.”
Norman won’t have to travel far to see Illinois play this season. The Illini have a pair of high-profile games in Las Vegas on Nov. 18 against UCLA and Nov. 20 against either Baylor or Virginia in the Continental Tire Main Event. Norman plans to be there, as he’s gotten back into following Illinois and Big Ten basketball in the past few years.
It was something he didn’t do much of in the last couple decades after he retired from the NBA following the 1996-97 season with the Hawks.
“Once I stopped playing sports, my life kind of went away from sports so much,” Norman said. “I lived and died sports. I just wanted to give my brain a little bit of a break. It may sound a little weird because some guys it’s sports, sports, sports from age 10 until they die. For me, sports is not a major part of my life right now.”