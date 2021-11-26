TOLONO — Nat and Nick Nosler experienced the typical big brother-little brother dynamic as they grew up.
“He used to whip my (butt), essentially,” said the younger Nick. “Half the time, usually, he’d just sit on me. He just wouldn’t move, and he’d sit on me wherever we went.”
Things haven’t really changed in the present day, either.
“He still just messes with me and does whatever he wants,” Nick said. “I just take it because I don’t mess with him.”
Nobody wants to mess with the Nosler brothers on the football field. They’re the two leading tacklers for Unity heading into Friday’s Class 3A state championship game between the Rockets (13-0) and Byron (13-0), scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.
Nat, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior safety, boasts a team-best 104 tackles for coach Scott Hamilton’s program and also has tacked on an interception and a fumble recovery.
Nick, a 6-2, 180-pound junior defensive end, has racked up 97 tackles, one tackle for loss, five sacks, two fumble recoveries and a fumble recovery return for a touchdown for a Unity defense that gives up an average of 12.7 points per game. If the Noslers and their defensive cohorts can put together one more strong outing versus the Tigers, they’ll give the Rockets their first-ever football state title in the program’s sixth championship-game appearance.
“It’s pretty cool, especially since I can have a family member with me to do it,” Nat said. “I’d say we’re probably one of the best brothers to do it in Unity history, so it’s pretty cool that we made it to state together. Can’t ask for much more.”
It would’ve been impossible for the Noslers to aspire to this exact goal not very long ago.
They could’ve been key athletes on the St. Joseph-Ogden football squad but transferred to the Unit 7 district prior to Nat’s sophomore year and Nick’s freshman season.
The Noslers also wrestle at Unity for coach Logan Patton, an assistant on Hamilton’s football staff.
So who’s the better football player?
“For sure, me,” Nat said.
And who’s the better wrestler?
“Me,” Nick said while Nat simultaneously responded, “Him.”
The brothers aren’t concerned with bettering one another when it comes time for a Rockets football game to begin.
In fact, each brother can rattle off a favorite defensive highlight created by his sibling this season, all of which have transpired during the playoff run the Rockets are on.
“My favorite play is either when Boden (Franklin) got the sack and (Nick) got the scoop and score (against Newton in a first-round playoff game),” Nat said. “Or when he made a sack on Williamsville (in the quarterfinals). He got pretty hyped about that, and it’s just cool to see that.”
“Most definitely the one against Williamsville,” Nick countered, “when Nat hit (a wide receiver) so hard the ball just popped straight out (for an interception). It was insane.”
The Noslers’ earliest football memories were made on a trampoline at ages 4 and 5. They began competitive football around kindergarten or first grade.
“There’s definitely some injuries,” Nat said of time spent playing on the family trampoline. “It’d probably be Nick that got scraped up or hurt.”
Nat found himself all over the field in his younger football years — at linebacker, nose guard and running back.
“It’s been a pretty big dream of mine to continue playing football and be one of the bigger players on the team, (to) make an impact,” Nat said. “I feel like I’ve done that, so it’s pretty cool.”
Nick stuck strictly to linebacker before transitioning to the defensive line for his sophomore season. He doesn’t miss those linebacker days, saying “line is just so simple” by comparison.
“Watching all these big dudes from everywhere else ... all these big rivalries,” Nick said, “you just wanted to be a part of that and make it to state one day.”
The Nosler boys will be supported by a contingent of their mom, dad, sister, sister’s fiancee and a family friend, with an older brother keeping tabs from South Carolina. Nat said he’s unsure if the brothers’ grandparents, who attended each of Unity’s first four postseason games in Tolono, will be able to make the trip north to DeKalb.
“It’s going to be a pretty big celebration (if the Rockets win),” Nat said. “We’ll be happy at our house, for sure.”
First the Noslers would celebrate with their teammates and coaches. The second family they quickly found a home with upon transferring to Unity.
“If you do anything good, they’re there to be with you and just have that good moment with you. And if you do anything bad, they would keep your head up, as well,” Nick said. “It’s going to be even more up there with me in my memories.”