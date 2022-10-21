TOLONO — Nick Nosler’s summer job at Champaign Country Club included cutting grass.
Ninety-nine times out of 100, the worst thing this chore results in is the person doing it becoming sweaty and smelly.
But fewer than 10 days away from the first game of his senior season with Unity football, Nosler encountered a 1-out-of-100 situation.
“I was pushing a mower, and I tripped and hit a stump,” Nosler said. “The mower popped up, and my foot slipped under there. And it caught my toes, just barely.
“It was quite bad.”
Given Nosler is a defensive lineman and standout wrestler for the Rockets, such a situation also could have derailed his high school athletic career.
And yet, Nosler returned to the football field for Unity’s Week 5 game against Bloomington Central Catholic on Sept. 23 — roughly one month after the mower mishap.
Nosler said he’s feeling 100 percent entering Friday night’s Week 9 game, in which Unity (7-1) will host Illini Prairie Conference rival Monticello (5-3) at Hicks Field, beginning with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“I was really worried about wrestling because that’s what I’m going to go to college for. But I was also worried about football, because I didn’t want to let my team down,” said Nosler, a reigning News-Gazette All-Area football and wrestling first-teamer. “Once I got back on the field, I was good to run. I was good to do everything. I put pressure on it, and I was completely fine.”
Nosler is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive end who helped coach Scott Hamilton’s Rockets earn last year’s Class 3A state runner-up trophy. Unity allowed eight or fewer points on six different occasions during that run, including a pair of shutouts.
Even though Hamilton preaches to his Rockets to stay ready at a moment’s notice for injury situations, knowing that one of his top defenders could be hampered long-term by a freak accident left him concerned initially.
“You definitely don’t want that to be your potential all-state defensive end and maybe your most experienced player coming back,” Hamilton said. “I was hoping for the best for him ... with his own health, and then worrying about the football piece of it later.”
Two months out, Nosler tells the story of his injury’s immediate aftermath in a matter-of-fact way.
Part of that can be chalked up to his relaxed nature, which quickly flips to a controlled intensity when he’s trying to tackle opposing quarterbacks or pin enemy wrestlers.
Another part is rooted in Nosler’s initial belief that the injury wasn’t that serious.
“I was pretty calm because I thought I barely caught (my toes) — which I did,” Nosler said. “I thought I could play during the (Week 1) game. I thought they were going to stitch it up and clean it up, but then I was out a month.”
Nosler went to a hospital emergency room and received skin-graft surgery on his left foot, focused upon the big toe and second toe.
Before that transpired, he texted Unity assistant coach Logan Patton, also the Rockets’ wrestling coach.
“I was like, ‘Hey, I just cut part of my toes off,’” Nosler said. “I was thinking I could be at practice that day because (doctors) could sew it up.”
Patton is accustomed to Nosler downplaying bumps and bruises acquired through sports. But this was something different.
“The way I read the text message, I thought he stepped on a nail,” Patton said. “And it turned into, ‘He cut his nail off.’ And then it turned into, ‘Oh no, his toes are gone.’ The story got progressively worse.”
For as even keel as Nosler is in most circumstances, having to miss a portion of his last high school football season was difficult to stomach.
“It was pretty devastating,” Nosler said. “It was pretty tough because it was my last day of summer, right before school. I wasn’t going to go into work, but I did because might, as well.”
Nosler rode the bench for the Rockets’ first four games, in which they compiled a 3-1 record. Senior Jacob Maxwell filled in for Nosler, and the two briefly operated on a rotation upon Nosler’s return to the lineup.
“He hadn’t been playing that position for a while, but I think he did pretty good for the time he had,” Nosler said. “I’m not going to say I’m a big asset, but I feel like ... I can make that defense better than what it was.”
In Nosler’s first four games post-injury, he amassed 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks.
“Like he hadn’t missed a beat,” Patton said. “Very first play against BCC, he kind of got smacked in the mouth and driven back a little bit, and I was kind of worried. The very next play, he tackles the running back for a three-yard loss. He just needed ... a little quick refresher.”
Nosler provided five tackles during last year’s 33-27 overtime road victory for the Rockets against Monticello.
The result allowed Unity to finish 9-0 in the regular season, but it also leaves Nosler and other returnees from that season’s team wanting to post a more decisive outcome this week.
“I feel like we felt we were going to mess them up, and they put a game on us,” Nosler said. “This year, we’re more focused in and more ready for them.”