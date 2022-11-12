CHAMPAIGN — Kendall Smith watched Illinois’ final drive from the far end of the sideline and far from most of his teammates.
The frustration on the face of the Illini safety was clear. Smith was on one knee and slammed his helmet into the turf to punctuate those verbalized frustrations to teammate Calvin Avery. It was raw emotion for a sixth-year player who saw his final game at Memorial Stadium turn into another lost opportunity.
It wasn’t all that long ago Illinois was 7-1, with a Big Ten West title seemingly within reach. Consecutive losses later, including a 31-24 defeat against Purdue in front of an announced crowd of 45,574 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday fueled by the penalties, mental errors and turnovers coach Bret Bielema rails against, has changed the narrative for the Illini.
“The month of November is really what solidifies your season,” Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton said. “Before the month started, Coach B. talked abut the month of November is where the most important games come. We’ve still got two games to play, but those past two, I feel like we let them slip.”
Illinois strung together six consecutive wins in September and October by playing a specific brand of football. Bielema’s philosophy on how a winning program operates includes playing complementary football between all phases, being efficient on early downs offensively and taking advantage of manageable clock situations.
“If we don’t do that, we’ll have failure,” Bielema said. “That’s what we’ve seen the last two weeks. … We didn’t do enough things to win the football game.
“I thought we did enough things that caused us definitely to work inefficiently. The good news is they’ve done a lot of good things. The tough news is we didn’t do enough the last two weeks to let this get to where it is. Obviously, it’s a (Big Ten West) race that’s nowhere close to being done, but I think the only thing we can worry about right now is getting Illinois football good at Illinois football.”
That race for the Big Ten West title loomed over Saturday’s game. Bielema said his team had solid focus this week — that it was just Purdue and another rematch from last year — but there was no getting around the fact the game also had division title implications.
Bielema said he didn’t see that influence his team.
“This group really just, all week, talked about rematch No. 6 and playing Purdue,” the Illinois coach said. “The part that really jumps out to me is the opportunities we had earlier this year that made us win those games, we’ve had those same moments and haven’t been able to push ourselves over the top. To be a consistent football team, you have to be consistent at what you do.”
The fact Bielema didn’t hear his team talking about a division title or see it affect them didn’t mean those things weren’t happening. Because they were.
“This game was very important to where everybody is in the standings,” Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes said. “I think the pressure to get there really existed within this building and within ourselves. I know that there’s still aspirations for many people on this team. We still strive to be the best we can and go out there and perform at the highest level we can.
“This is a small detour of what we wanted to do, but we still have next week and the week after. We still have time to play good football.”
Illinois’ internal discussions as the season progressed and wins stacked up was about turning from hunters into the hunted. Now, it’s basically an even playing field in the Big Ten West. Multiple teams hunting for that trip to Indianapolis and the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 3.
“The ones in November are the ones you’re going to remember,” Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito said. “A lot happens in September and October, but that’s a long time ago compared to now. It’s been tough, but we’re going to be better because of it. … It sucks back-to-back weeks just falling short. We beat ourselves both weeks. We’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror, watch the film (Sunday) and get better from it.”