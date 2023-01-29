Sign up for our new Illini basketball newsletter here
MADISON, Wis. — Jayden Epps claims there isn’t a “designated number” that he and his Illinois men’s basketball teammates aim for when it comes to their defensive performance.
Meaning there isn’t a specific point total Brad Underwood’s Illini try to limit their opponents to.
“Our goal just is to play hard defense,” Epps said. “We scout hard on teams and on defense. That’s what we pride ourselves on, and that’s how we’re going to build our wins and build our identity.”
That said, it’s hard to ignore how close Epps and his cohorts have come to holding a Big Ten opponent to fewer than 50 points in a game this season.
Illinois permitted exactly that many points in a 76-50 win at Nebraska on Jan. 10.
And it nearly happened Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center, where the Illini stymied Wisconsin 61-51 for another road win in front of 17,071 fans.
Only an uncontested three-pointer from Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn with one second remaining in regulation prevented Illinois (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) from holding an opponent under 50 points in league play since a 63-37 thrashing of Purdue in January 2020.
Falling short of that arbitrary checkpoint didn’t matter in the least to the Illini, who earned a regular-season sweep of Wisconsin (12-8, 4-6) for the second time in the last three campaigns.
“We did a really good job in the first half with our defense,” Illini forward Dain Dainja said. “That was just leading up with our past practices we had. We had really good practices defensively, so I felt like we were ready.”
That showed in the Badgers shooting a paltry 18.2 percent from the field during Saturday’s first half.
Though that figure eventually rose to 33.3 percent for the game, it’s still a far cry from Wisconsin’s 41.8 average shooting percentage from the field.
“We’ve tried to build our identity of our whole program based on, the night that (our shots) don’t go in, how do we win in this league?” Underwood said. “Holding them to 18 percent was a start. Withstanding a home team’s run and the 17,000 (fans), withstanding that energy, that’s major-league growth for us. And I’m excited about that.”
Illinois needed every bit of that defensive success for a while, as its own shooting left much to be desired.
The Illini led just 20-16 at halftime after logging a 33.3 shooting percentage from the field. Dainja’s eight points on 4-of-6 shooting and six rebounds was a big reason Illinois had an edge on the scoreboard at all.
“He was terrific in the first half,” Underwood said. “He really kept us in the game.”
Illini forward Matthew Mayer also tallied eight points in the first half. But he completely took control after intermission.
Mayer delivered a career-high 26 points, with five three-pointers among them. He chipped in six rebounds, one steal and one block, as well.
When Wisconsin briefly found some offensive flow and pulled ahead 35-34 on a Hepburn layup with 11:32 left in the second half, Mayer replied with a three-pointer that kick started a 22-4 Illinois run between media timeouts.
Mayer scored 10 of those 22 points, flashing the potential that has followed him throughout his college career.
“It’s just up to the individual to stay locked in,” Mayer said. “I kind of tune a lot of things out ... and focus on the little things that I do, which is rebounding and trying to get good looks.”
No one was going to argue with Underwood’s postgame assessment that Mayer was “the best player on the court.”
“When Matt’s going — we’ve seen this in practice — he is scary,” Underwood said. “We’re trying to (spur) that in a variety of ways, not just with the three. He’s got a way around the post. He’s a crafty offensive rebounder. We found a couple things we liked, and we just kept going to him.”
When Mayer is on an offensive heater, he’s sure to let his teammates know he wants the ball.
Underwood confirmed it Saturday. So did Epps. And Mayer himself.
“I just tell Coach, ‘I want this play,’ and then we run that play. That’s pretty much it,” Mayer said. “It’s good that we have a few plays that we can go to for each person whenever they’re hot.”
Epps added 13 points and Dainja finished with nine points and eight rebounds for Illinois.
Hepburn’s team-best 15 points and Max Klesmit’s 12 points for Wisconsin were achieved on a collective 10-of-24 shooting. Badgers star forward Tyler Wahl, who missed his team’s 79-69 loss to the Illini on Jan. 7 in Champaign because of an injury, was limited to nine points in 19 minutes amid constant foul trouble.
No one on Greg Gard’s Wisconsin roster had a day they’ll want to remember offensively. Which is at least somewhat of a credit to the job Illinois did defensively in a hostile environment.
“I always go back to the defense. When we play our defense, we really lock into that, it translates to offense,” Epps said. “That will lead to us making shots.”