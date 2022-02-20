Notable transfers in and out of Big Ten
The transfer portal keeps
churning each offseason. Here are 10 guys who have switched teams to keep an eye on, via beat writer SCOTT RICHEY:
Say hello to ...Connor Bazelak, Indiana
The Hoosiers played four quarterbacks in 2021, including injury-prone Michael Penix Jr., who transferred to Washington. Bazelak, a Missouri transfer, might bring some stability. The former four-star recruit started the last two seasons for the Tigers and threw for 4,906 yards, 23 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in that span.
Jalen Berger, Michigan State
Berger seemed poised for a breakout sophomore season at Wisconsin after rushing for 301 yards and two touchdowns in just four games as a true freshman in 2020. The former four-star recruit even entered the 2021 season on the Doak Walker Award watch list. Then he played in just three games for the Badgers before being dismissed from the team.
Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
Interest was high in the Cornell transfer once he hit the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 298-pound offensive tackle had significant interest from Auburn, Iowa, Illinois and Virginia Tech, but picked Penn State after earning All-Ivy League honors and All-American recognition in 2021.
Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy, Nebraska
A quarterback competition is coming to Lincoln, Neb., and the frontrunners have never taken a snap for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska added two high-profile transfers last month in Thompson (Texas) and Purdy (Florida State). Thompson started in 2021 for the Longhorns, but got recruited over. Purdy was a backup for the Seminoles. One will emerge victorious at Nebraska.
Say goodbye to ...Sevyn Banks, TBD
Banks appeared to be next up in the long line of standout Ohio State cornerbacks. He entered his senior season with the Buckeyes as a preseason Third Team All-American and on the watch lists for the Thorpe Award and Bronco Nagurski Trophy. Injuries derailed his 2021 season, and he entered the portal earlier this month after pulling out of the 2022 NFL draft.
Daniel Barker, Michigan State
Barker isn’t going far. The now-former Illinois tight end will even make a return trip to Champaign this fall with the Spartans. But his transfer after some time spent contemplating the 2022 NFL draft is still a blow to the Illini. Barker caught 64 passes for 827 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons at Illinois.
Quinn Ewers, Texas
This move sent Thompson to Nebraska. Ewers reclassified from 2022 to 2021 — staying the No. 1 prospect in the nation despite the switch — and enrolled at Ohio State in mid-August. Four months after joining the program and without tacking a single snap, Ewers left the Buckeyes to return home and play for the Longhorns.
Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
Joseph earned First Team All-American honors at Northwestern in both 2020 and 2021 after racking up 125 tackles and nine interceptions in those two seasons. The fit for Joseph with the Irish seems clear. Notre Dame has to replace Kyle Hamilton at safety, and will just slot in one All-American for another.
Adrian Martinez, Kansas State
Scott Frost flipped Martinez from Tennessee to Nebraska when he got the Cornhuskers’ job ahead of the 2018 season. Martinez enrolled early, started as a true freshman and accumulated 10,783 yards of total offense — 8,495 passing; 2,288 rushing — in four years. The wins didn’t come, though, and now Martinez will replace Skylar Thompson at Kansas State.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).