CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn picked up his third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor and fourth total earlier this week. Illinois’ 7-foot, 285-pound center has been a dominant force in the first quarter of his freshman season.
Consistent production against the likes of Hampton and The Citadel is one thing. Doing it again Wednesday nigh against No. 5 Michigan was another. Bigger stage. Better opponent. Just as impactful of a performance.
Cockburn finished Illinois’ 71-62 upset victory with his sixth double-double of the season. He put up a game-high 19 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and added a career high four blocked shots for good measure.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood spent some time discussing Cockburn’s season with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher before Wednesday’s showdown with the Wolverines. They marveled at how far Cockburn has come and how much more he could add to his game.
“If he’s in the pond, then he’s ankle deep in terms of how much growth he still has,” Underwood said. “He’s still a pup. He’s still learning a game. When this young kid gets really, really strong and is here a summer, the upside is scary.”
Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu gave Cockburn some advice when the freshman big man first arrived on campus this summer. Steadiness would be key.
“He’s a big time player,” Dosunmu said. “He just shows his greatness. I told him at the beginning of the year, ‘Don’t get too high, and don’t get too low. Always remember that.’ … He knows he’s a great play, and he knows he can be better.”
***
Cockburn was also involved in a scary situation late in Wednesday’s game. Celebrating a power finish at the rim and drawing a foul, Cockburn unleaded an emphatic fist pump celebration. In doing so, he inadvertently struck referee Lewis Garrison in the head with his forearm.
Garrison dropped to the floor immediately and then had to be helped off the court. Wednesday’s game finished with just Bo Boroski and Keith Kimble officiating. Garrison was cleared by doctors at State Farm Center but still went to the emergency room as a precaution for further evaluation.
“I’m just a really emotional guy,” Cockburn said. “My team has been through a lot. We lost tough games. In that moment, we’re winning and we were up. It’s basically me being me — being passionate about the game.
“Unfortunately, I hit him. I went to see him after and told him I was really sorry about it. He wasn’t really mad at me, but I still felt like I needed to tell him, as a man, that I was sorry.”
***
The Illinois players got a few minutes with Michigan coach — and 19-year NBA veteran — in the handshake line after the game. Sophomore forward said Howard was congratulatory after the Illini win.
“That shows how high class he really is after a game like that,” Bezhanishvili said. “A lot of respect for him.”
Dosunmu and Howard, both Chicago natives, traded some friendly barbs.
“Growing up I knew a lot about him and heard a lot about him,” Dosunmu said. “He went to CVS, Chicago Vocational School. I just told him out there, I said, ‘I was 4-0 against CVS. Now I’m 5-0.’ I said CVS never beat Morgan Park.’ He just said he used to kill Morgan Park back in the day.”
Underwood was just as complimentary about the first-year Michigan coach. Said Howard has done “an unbelievable job” with the Wolverines so far this season.
“His reputation amongst the NBA people was off the chart,” Underwood said. “Everybody said he was going to be a terrific coach, and there’s no doubt about that. He’s doing things a little different in terms of what (John Beilein) did, but they’re really good. They’re really good and really well coached. … I was extremely challenged as a coach understanding all they do and how they do it.”
***
One wrinkle Howard threw at Illinois late in Wednesday’s game was a full-court press. The Illini built a 12-point lead with 3 minutes, 13 seconds to play, and the Wolverines’ increase in defensive pressure helped them whittle away at their deficit until it was just four points 1 minute later.
“It went from 12 to four without me blinking an eye,” Underwood said.
A full-court press hasn’t been standard for Michigan this season.
“We got down and needed to make a run back,” Howard said. “We kept the press off throughout the game, and I thought that was a perfect time for us to be more aggressive on the defensive end and see if we could cause some turnovers. Fortunately we were able to do that.
“Trust me, we practice it. It wasn’t anything I just made up. That’s what this game is all about. You’ve got to prepare for situations when you’re going to need them.”
***
Howard enjoyed his time back in Champaign. While State Farm Center has changed — namely its name and visual aesthetic — since Howard played for the Wolverines, the gameday environment really hasn’t.
“Sure enough the crowd got into it and it got loud in the building,” Howard said. “That’s why I’m back, baby. I enjoy this. I enjoy competition. I enjoyed playing in the Big Ten. That’s why I chose playing in the Big Ten because this is a super competitive conference with a ton of talent. It gets you ready if you want to play on that next level.
“Playing on the road here in the Big Ten you’ve got to have that mental toughness. The games are all about runs. Like tonight. Illinois made a run. You have to see where you are mentally. Are you not going to go out there and respond? Or are you going to figure it out? It’s a learning process. We got to see where we are and what we need to work on.”
***
Wednesday’s game did get a little chippy on the court early in the second half. Particularly between Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier and Michigan senior guard Zavier Simpson. The pair was hit with double technicals after some continued jawing back and forth.
“Whatever happens on the court, I keep it on the court,” Dosunmu said. “That’s all love. Two teams trying to win. Two teams trying to get a ‘W.’ That was all that was. Much respect to them. They’re a great team, and we’ll see them again.”
Dosunmu was quick to point out, however, why the foul discrepancy grew between Michigan and Illinois in the second half. The two teams combined for just four fouls int he first 20 minutes. The Wolverines were whistled for 17 in the second half, while the Illini got called for seven. “They was hacking us,” Dosunmu quipped. “They was fouling, hand checking. That’s pretty much it.”