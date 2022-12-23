Staff writer Joey Wright presents five items of interest from Missouri's 93-71 victory over No. 16 Illinois in St. Louis. The Braggin' Rights triumph lifted the Tigers to 11-1 and dropped the Illini to 8-4.
Still searching for toughness
All the momentum Illinois had after downing then-No. 2 Texas, 85-78, at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 6 has come to a grinding halt.
Thus has left head coach Brad Underwood searching for a spark.
"I'm gonna lead, there's no doubt they need it," Underwood said. "They need my help. And I haven't been very good. I've gotta do a better job and I've got to get us out of this. I've got to get us tougher. I have to get us tougher. If we aren't tougher, we're not gonna win."
Thursday's loss became Illinois' second in its last three games, with a 74-59 loss to Penn State on Dec. 10 at State Farm Center flanking a 68-47 home win over Alabama A&M on Dec. 17.
Underwood was calmer in Thursday's postgame press conference, but at one point used his fist to illustrate the team's pressing need for toughness.
Terrance Shannon, who led the Illini with 22 points on Thursday night, agreed.
"(Underwood) says a lot of this is on him but it's us too," Shannon said. "We're the ones going out there and playing and it starts with me being one of the leaders on the team. I've got to get the team better and ready to play."
Missouri's moment
For the first time since 1981, Braggin' Rights will have three different winners in its last three games.
The historically streaky rivalry is big on winning streaks. Illinois' longest such stretch in the series saw it win nine straight games from 2000-08.
But Missouri was ready for the moment, especially following a 95-67 Border Showdown loss to Kansas on Dec. 10.
"I thought collectively our our energy was used against us in Kansas game where we were overrunning plays," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said. "We were just so excited in the moment and I wanted our guys to just focus and meditate on what we needed to do to execute one possession at a time. "
"They shot 19 free throws, but 10 of those free throws in the first half and off second chance points."
A healthy crowd of 18,452 fans – split pretty evenly between the two schools – braved sub-zero wind chills and icy conditions to attend Thursday's game. Missouri owned the moment and gave its fans reason to cheer.
"The first game we had against Kansas, I feel like some of us weren't accustomed to playing in that kind of atmosphere," D'Moi Hodge said. "Today showed that we are here and they can play."
Adapting the offense
Illinois was stifled by an aggressive Missouri attack that prides itself on pace.
The Tigers' hard-charging attack forced the Illini into nine first-half turnovers, which resulted in 19 points. Missouri built a 51-27 advantage by the end of the first 20 minutes and Illinois never seriously threatened again.
Missouri's defense never allowed Illinois to find its rhythm as the Illini finished with 10 assists compared to the Tigers' 23.
"I think the one thing we've got to learn to do (is) trust," Underwood said. "Trust is the last part of being a really good team and again, a lot of new faces, but you have to trust what we're doing.
"You have to trust your teammate that he's going to drive it and kick it to me for three ... you've got to trust that he's gonna set this screen and he's gonna roll every single time and trust is the one thing that we don't have."
That offense rhythm, in Shannon's mind, starts with energy.
"Just make more than one pass," Shannon said. "Reverse the ball, just play together. Make the ball have energy and when it (has) energy it will make sense."
Developing the defense
Similarly, the Illini had a tough time holding the Tigers' offense at bay as Missouri connected on 35 of its 59 field goal attempts in the victory.
Among those makes were 10 three-pointers – half of the Tigers' 20 attempts from deep.
Fixing that problem, according to Underwood, starts with offense.
"Until I get them to execute (our offense), it leads to a lot of really, really bad shots which leads to a lot of offensive problems in transition," Underwood said. "Then it multiplies because it puts pressure on your half court defense."
Fixes could also come from increased communication.
"I'll tell you what the defensive side has caused," Underwood said. "It's caused lack of accountability ... we faced the best point guards in the country and we faced maybe the best player in the country (in UCLA's Jaime Jaquez) and we didn't have any problem in those games and yet the accountability piece is something that, tonight we just, I don't have an excuse."
Erasing inconsistency
Illinois returns to action on Dec. 29 against Bethune-Cookman at State Farm Center before traveling to Evanston to face Northwestern on Jan. 4.
The games will be chances for Illinois to mount its first consecutive wins since downing Lindenwood and Syracuse in Champaign in late November.
Shannon said following the game that he plans to step up from a leadership standpoint and that the team will come closer together in the coming weeks.
"We've just got to still figure out each other," Shannon said. "We've got to do, like I said, it's my fault. We're going to do a lot more bonding together, picking each other's brains and just coming together more as a team. We've got a long season ahead of us and we're gonna turn it around."