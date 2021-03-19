INDIANAPOLIS — A balanced offense has started to become a staple for Illinois. Six players in double figures helped the Illini top Ohio State for the Big Ten tournament championship.
A similar breakdown Friday — four players in double figures and two more with eight points — was more than enough in Illinois’ 78-49 first-round NCAA tournament win against Drexel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
“We’re sharing it,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. The Illini had 19 assists on 36 made shots against the Dragons.
“I think we’ve gotten much better in our ball-screen reads,” Underwood continued. “We’ve been dialed in in terms of what the opponent is trying to do against us — what they’re trying to take away. We know where those looks are, and I think guys are showing the ability to make those right plays and right reads. When you do that and share the ball, the game on the offensive side becomes fun and there’s a reason you can shoot (57.1) percent. It’s fun to see.”
Kofi Cockburn led Illinois with 18 points against Drexel. He was joined in double figures by Ayo Dosunmu (17 points), Trent Frazier (11) and Adam Miller (10). Jacob Grandison and Andre Curbelo had eight points apiece.
Cockburn didn’t consider the balanced scoring a new trend. That approach has just been the successful one the last two games.
“I feel like we have really unselfish players on the team,” Cockburn said. “We elevate each other and do a really good job of doing that. I’ve said this a lot of times. We have really good players — we have winners on my team — so if guys see somewhere on the court, how we’re winning, they’re going to keep doing it and going to it. The same thing with the coaches. If they see a certain play working, they’re going to keep going to that play or keep going to that guy.”
Cockburn said the balanced scoring comes from the trust the Illini have in each other on the court. A willingness to make the extra pass hasn’t hurt either.
Even if balanced scoring isn’t a stated goal.
“It’s not necessarily a thing we work toward,” Cockburn said. “We work toward winning, ultimately, so however we can win that’s what we do.”
★★★
Cockburn helped Illinois secure a 58-16 advantage on points in the point. Drexel’s James Butler drew the primary defensive assignment, as the Illinois big man scored his 18 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting.
“Very strong, very talented, very athletic,” Butler said in describing Cockburn. “He uses his size very well. He uses his defender’s weight for his advantage. He’s able to spin quickly and make quick moves. It’s why he’s one of the best bigs in the country.”
Illinois’ 19-4 edge in fast-break points also helped bolster that points in the paint advantage. Dosunmu led the charge there, helping deliver a 42-point margin in the paint that Drexel coach Zach Spiker said he knew was possible for the Illini, but he was certainly hoping wouldn’t be the case.
“Their level of transition efficiency certainly starts with Ayo,” Spiker said. “You’re very concerned on films and when you see him up close, you certainly understand why.”
★★★
Illinois was as equally impressive on the defensive end of the court. The Illini needed that early in the game when shots weren’t falling.
“Even if offense doesn’t work for us for a couple minutes like it did, we still kept ourselves in the game because of our defense,” Cockburn said. “That’s all credit to the coaches for preparing us for it.”
The Illini eventually were able to turn their defense into offense. One-shot Drexel possessions after the Dragons got loose on the offensive glass early in the game was a difference maker. Defensive rebounds allowed Illinois to get in transition.
“I thought we played with a little bit of a nervous energy early and just kind of rushed a little bit on the offensive end,” Underwood said. “Then, we got going in transition and broke the game open. They stayed in it in the first half with offensive rebounding. The Butler kid had four offensive rebounds. Then we started settling in and limiting them to one shot and got out running. That was something that I felt we could exploit in this game.”
★★★
Illinois’ defensive effort also held Drexel leading scorer Camren Wynter to just six points on 3-of-13 shooting. Frazier drew the defensive assignment on Wynter, but he got plenty of help from Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili in ball-screen coverage.
“It was just about making sure he doesn’t beat us,” Cockburn said. “He’s a really good player and a really talented scorer. It was about putting a hand up and making all of his shots tough and just making sure we finish the shot with a defensive rebound.”
The Illinois bigs showing on the ball screens not only slowed down Wynter’s attempts to get to the basket, but also allowed Frazier to get back in front of his man.
“Trent gets a lot of the credit because he’s very, very difficult to screen, but it’s equally Kofi and Giorgi doing their job in terms of showing and having a very, very early presence and an effective one,” Underwood said. “Kofi’s an imposing figure when he’s got his hands out. He’s big. He can deter people from turning that corner. That’s all Trent needs — just a split second — to get back in front.
“I thought we did a great job. They ended up taking him off the ball a lot, which I had not seen. It was something we felt like we had to cut the head of the snake off to be really good (Friday), and Trent did that.”
★★★
Friday wasn’t just a good day for the current Illinois team. The Illini got some good news for the future, too, with a commitment from Class of 2022 guard Reggie Bass. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard chose Illinois from a group of finalists that also included Kansas State, Oregon State and Providence.
“I chose the Fighting Illini because of the culture that’s being built by the coaching staff,” Bass told national college basketball writer Adam Zagoria. “Family first was also key for me. I also love how they communicate on the floor, compete and understand the team concept. A few of the players reached out sharing their views and passion for the school, which made me feel more comfortable with my decision. Plus I get to play with my boy Luke Goode.”
Bass is Illinois’ first commit in the 2022 class. The Muncie, Ind., native spent the 2019-20 season at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn., before transferring back closer to home to Elevation Prep in Fort Wayne, Ind., for the 2020-21 season.
Bass averaged 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals during his junior season at Elevation Prep. The three-star recruit, ranked No. 217 in the 247Sports Composite, had other offers from Florida and Texas Tech in addition to his four finalists.
