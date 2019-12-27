SAN FRANCISCO — Dele Harding did a little extra traveling before Illinois headed west for California and the Redbox Bowl.
The senior linebacker, along with teammates Kenyon Jackson, Tymir Oliver and Jamal Woods, made the trip to Chicago on Christmas Day to see Bobby Roundtree at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.
Roundtree, an Illinois defensive end who suffered a severe spinal injury in a swimming accident this past May, has posted videos to Twitter in the last week showing off some of his rehabilitation work. His Christmas Day video featured him playing catch with Jackson.
“It’s a blessing,” Harding said about seeing Roundtree go through his recovery. “He’s just high spirits — definitely working as hard as possible. He did a good job of making us laugh, of course. It was just a blessing being there, especially on Christmas Day when not everyone could make it up there.”
Illinois got in its first practice in the Bay Area on Friday morning at Laney College in Oakland, Calif. Then came press conference duties for Smith along with Harding and fellow Illini Reggie Corbin and Brandon Peters.
The team took the boat trip to Alcatraz Island on Friday afternoon. None of the three players at the press conference earlier in the day had been to Alcatraz before. Smith had.
“I’m 61,” Smith said. “There’s very little I haven’t done. Like most people when you come here for the first time, that’s the spot that you should go see. Of course, back in the day, you didn’t want to be there. It’s pretty fascinating to just see and how it all worked back in the day.”
Balancing the preparation for facing California on Monday in the Redbox Bowl with the other non-football bowl week events is something Smith said wouldn’t be a problem for his team to handle.
It’s what he said they do on a daily basis as student-athletes — just across the country in California instead of back home in Champaign.
“Earlier it was about football practice,” Smith said. “We’ll have meetings later on (Friday) also. We’ll get all of our work in to be able to play the best game we can.”
Peters is one of the few Illini with bowl experience. The days leading up to a bowl game — no matter how much the coaching staff tries to normalize it to a regular game week — are different.
“The thing that makes it different is you have a lot of camaraderie around you — a lot of excitement,” Peters said. “At the same time, you’ve just got to stay focused and not let all the activities and events get in your head. Stay focused on the goal.”
The Cal players opened Friday’s press conference at the Hyatt Regency before giving way to Bears’ coach Justin Wilcox. They had their trip to Alcatraz on their mind.
“Before we begin, real quick, Nikko (Remigio), Cam (Bynum) and I are really excited to go join our teammates on Alcatraz,” Cal offensive lineman and captain Jake Curhan. “So, respectfully, we’re going to be pretty efficient with our answers, and would appreciate the same from you guys. Thanks.”
Curhan lived up to his word. While he was efficient in his answers, he didn’t skimp. Particularly when discussing what will be his Monday matchup with the Illinois defensive line.
“It’s different from a lot of teams we play in our conference,” Curhan said of the Illini. “Less exotic, for sure. It’s a lot of the same stuff, but that’s because they’re really good at doing a lot of the same stuff. There’s definitely some line movement after the ball is snapped, and that can make things really difficult depending on the play we’re running or what we’re trying to do that play. They know their stuff, for sure.”
The Illinois linebackers will be part of that front seven challenge Curhan and the Bears’ offensive line will face. Harding ranks only behind Cal’s Evan Weaver in total tackles this season.
“On the back end, the linebackers, those guys are pretty good,” Curhan said. “They shed blocks pretty well, and they’re not afraid to come and hit us. It’s just about out-executing them.”
Harding finished the regular season with 147 tackles. Weaver had 173.
“To be honest with you, I haven’t really watched the Cal defense,” Harding said. “I’m more fixated on the offense. From what I did see, he’s a great instinctive player — especially in between the tackles. His stats speak for themself in terms of being around the ball. Good awareness.”
Wilcox’s opening statement Friday ventured quickly into how dangerous the Illinois defense has been this season in taking the ball away.
The Illini are currently tied for third nationally with 28 takeaways, though the two teams ahead of them — Florida Atlantic (33) and Baylor (30) — have played 14 and 13 games, respectively, to Illinois’ 12.
Ball security is a regular topic of conversation between Wilcox, his coaching staff and the Cal players. It just takes on a bit more importance playing against a team like Illinois that has been successful in getting the ball loose.
“They understand how good Illinois has been at taking the ball away,” Wilcox said. “I think there’s also a fine line, and we’ve talked about this before, where if you’re on offense, you don’t get into a game trying not to turn the ball over. You go into the game playing with great ball security. It’s like telling a free throw shooter, ‘Don’t miss the free throw.’
“We want to play with really good habits. We know they’re good at it. Defensively, we want to do the same. If we have an opportunity to take a shot on the ball — strip it, tip it, intercept it — we’ve got to take advantage of those. Possessions will be at a premium in this game.”