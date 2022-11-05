CHAMPAIGN — Michigan State mismanaged its final drive poorly enough to give Illinois the ball back with 1 minute, 6 seconds to play and 80 yards to cover to potentially tie Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium.
Tommy DeVito followed three straight incompletions to start the Illini’s last drive with completions of 22, eight and 23 yards to Brian Hightower, Chase Brown and Casey Washington.
While the comeback came up 27 yards and eight points short, that final drive was as effective as the Illinois offense had been all game in a 23-15 loss. That it was essentially the first time the No. 14 Illini were able to run their tempo offense uninterrupted was not lost on Illini coach Bret Bielema.
“(Michigan State) set a record for injuries that, miraculously, everybody came back from all those injuries,” Bielema said. “That’s a little frustrating, but that’s the game. It’s the way it’s played. It was really hard for us to get tempo going because they had a lot of players get injured. When they get injured, it stops the clock and stops the momentum.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois had other issues offensively Saturday afternoon. That the Illini won the time of possession battle and were able to outgain Michigan State 441-294 in yards of total offense was immaterial.
Illinois entered Saturday’s game ranked 88th nationally in red-zone offense, converting 80.6 percent of its chances. Scoring on just 1 of 4 red-zone opportunities against the Spartans was a significant factor in the loss.
“We’ve got to be able to run it in,” Bielema said about his team’s red-zone scoring opportunities. “Maybe mix in more personnel groupings. We’re staying in our 11- and 12-personnel. Maybe we need to get bigger. Maybe we need to get smaller. We get to the threshold and aren’t able to get it in.”
Illinois didn’t just fail to capitalize on its red-zone chances. Bielema has been more aggressive going for it on fourth down this season, and the Illini entered Saturday’s game tied for 25th in the country converting 62.5 percent of those plays.
Going 1 of 6 on Saturday was a problem.
“Those short yardages are really just killing me,” Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “As an offensive lineman, it really hurts. That’s not acceptable. ... All the red zones — all the short yardages — that’s on the offensive line. We’ve got to take that with pride and understand when it’s fourth-and-one or third-and-two we own that line of scrimmage. We just didn’t do that well enough (Saturday).”
★ ★ ★
Illinois wasn’t lacking for notable individual offensive performances against Michigan State. Chase Brown rushed 33 times for 136 yards and passed both Jim Grabowski and Thomas Rooks to move into third all-time in program history with 2,907 career rushing yards.
DeVito completed 25 of 37 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Williams turned seven targets in the passing game into five catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’ve got to score points at the end of the day,” Williams said. “We just can’t keep moving the ball. Stats are cool, but at the end of the day, it’s all about the scoreboard. We’ve got to find ways to score in the red zone, and that’s something we’ll continue to work on.”
★ ★ ★
The bulk of Williams’ 98 receiving yards came on his 60-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. The Illini receiver hauled in a short pass from DeVito on a crossing route and simply followed his blockers to the end zone.
“Without them blocking, I probably would not have scored that play,” Williams said. “When I saw I had two of the best blockers on the team — Chase Brown and Pat Bryant — right in front of me I knew I was going to score. They made my job easy. All I had to do was just run straight.
“Both of those guys do a good job being a good team player making plays with the ball in their hands and without the ball in their hands.”
★ ★ ★
The wind whipping through Memorial Stadium on Saturday played havoc with the kicking game. At least for Illinois.
Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer — a former Illini walk-on — had two punts of 50-plus yards, a long punt of 68 yards and averaged 49.6 yards on five punts. Illinois punter Hugh Robertson punted five times for an average of 21 yards and had a 6-yard punt in the second half. With the wind at his back no less.
“In the kicking game, we have to look especially good at our punt execution and what we’re asking him to do and what he can do,” Bielema said. “Our protection has been good. ... Hugh’s done some good things. I think we’ve just got to line up and execute what we do better.”
Michigan State’s Ben Patton made a 21-yard field goal in the first quarter and missed a 31-yarder in the final minutes of the game. Illinois tried to send Caleb Griffin out for a field goal at the end of the first half only to be foiled by the Spartans (and the officials).
“I got an apology from the officials at the end of half where (Michigan State) declined (a penalty), we sent out the field goal unit and, of course, they changed their mind and accepted the penalty,” Bielema said. “I don’t know why that happened. They apologized to me and said it was their fault. It’s unfortunate, but it’s one of those things we’ve got to move forward from.”
Scott Richey