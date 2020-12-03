INDIANAPOLIS — Baylor delivered the instruction manual on how to slow down Ayo Dosunmu on Wednesday night in the Jimmy V Classic. The good thing for Illinois, though, is not every team it will play will have the guards to pull off the Bears’ successful defense.
Baylor harassed Dosunmu from the opening tip. Playing regular four-guard lineups — and the occasional five-guard look — meant the Bears could switch every screen. Dosunmu had few reprieves from the aggressive switching defense and only the rare mismatch.
“Ayo better get used to that,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Ayo’s going to see that all year long. These guys do it at a little different capacity. They switched everything and really jumped him on the sideline and kept us pinned there. Most teams don’t have that kind of firepower to do that.
(Davion) Mitchell’s an incredible ball hawk. (Mark) Vital plays so much bigger than he is and is so athletic and strong. It was them. We knew it was coming. We probably over dribbled trying to do too much. We’ve got to get the ball popping.”
Dosunmu did finish Wednesday’s game with a team-high 18 points and stuffed that stat sheet like he has so far this season with six rebounds and a team-high five assists. Fifteen of Dosunmu’s points and four of his assists came in the second half. Baylor still managed to keep him bottled up and frustrated for essentially two-thirds of Wednesday’s game.
*** Dosunmu wasn’t the only Illinois guard that struggled at times against the Baylor defense. Freshman guard Adam Miller had the least efficient performance of his still young Illini career, finishing with four points on 2 of 11 shooting, which included six missed three-pointers on six attempts. Senior guard Trent Frazier had an uncharacteristic six turnovers.
“That’s a tough night for our guards,” Underwood said.
It was a tough night made more difficult by Baylor winning the 50-50 battle for loose balls by a wide margin in the second half. Those were the type of plays Underwood felt like his team needed to make with some of its better players struggling at the offensive end.
“You’re not going to beat these caliber of teams losing 50-50 battles,” Underwood said. “It’s all about what we’re trying to accomplish, and that’s being able to win when you don't shoot the ball well. It’s really that simple. You’ve got to figure out how to beat really good teams when that ball doesn’t go in.
“I’m not trying to beat a dead horse, but Ayo goes 6 of 18 and Adam goes 2 for 11. That’s 8 of 30, basically, from two of our starting guards. That’s a night we didn’t shoot the ball very well. We have to be dialed in defensively, and we have to maximize opportunities in loose balls. We didn’t do that.”
***
Andre Curbelo did maximize his opportunities in the 16 minutes he played. The freshman guard was 3 of 6 from the field, made all four of his free throws and finished with 11 points. He was the third Illini in double figures after Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15 points).
Curbelo also had four assists. There were times he was the lone Illinois player able to knife his way through the physical, aggressive Baylor defense.
“He’s elite now,” Underwood said. “I’m just throwing that out there. He’s really good. I’m so encouraged by that. We see it in practice when he’s been healthy where he’s just been scary. I’m excited about that for the future because he is really a load to handle in ball screens.
“One defender has such a hard time with him, and he’s such a good passer. That gives us another option. Moving forward we’ll continue to see guys load up on Ayo. I welcome that challenge with Curbelo and what he’s capable of. That will be fun to see as he continues to grow.” Curbelo hardly practiced this week after tweaking his ankle last Friday in Illinois’ win against Ohio. His overall practice time was also limited in the week-plus leading up to the start of the season.
“I’m really proud of Andre Curbelo coming off a concussion,” Underwood said. “He has not had a ton of practice time being out eight days with a concussion and then tweaking his ankle.”
***
While Miller didn’t have an efficient offensive performance, the Peoria native showed zero fear or hesitation on the offensive end of the court in Wednesday’s matchup of top five teams. Underwood was pleased with freshman forward Coleman Hawkins’ more limited minutes, too.
“I did find out I love our freshmen,” Underwood said. “Adam’s going to be just fine. I thought Coleman Hawkins was terrific, and I saw some grit in him.”
*** Illinois’ bench was kind of listless last Friday in the finale of the Illini’s multi-team event. Especially when compared to the vocal, chirpy Ohio reserves. The energy from the Illinois bench was higher Wednesday night at an empty Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
“That was something that we take pride in, you know, our bench,” Bezhanishvili said. “Not only this year, but every year that I’ve been here and even before. Coach’s teams always have a lot of pride in their bench.
“The refs always tell us to sit down and get off the court. We kind of always had. Especially now it’s really needed since we’re playing without fans. That’s huge for us, but I feel like we always have had that and we will have that. We take pride in that.”
***
The Illini take pride in rebounding, too. Their first half advantage on the boards disappeared, though, as Baylor pulled away in the second half for the win. The Bears doubled up Illinois 20-10 in the rebounding battle in the final 20 minutes, with offensive rebounds leading more often to second chance points.
“We were so good in the first half in being really kind of dominant on the glass,” Underwood said. “Then in the second half, right in that stretch (where Baylor built a double-digit lead), everything flipped.”
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua led Baylor with nine rebounds. Vital and Matthew Mayer had seven apiece — a number matched by Illinois guard Da’Monte Williams. The problem was six of Tchatchoua’s rebounds came on the offensive end, so did four of Vital’s and the Bears turned those (and six more across the team) into 24 second-chance points.
“We had to block them out better,” said Bezhanishvili, who finished with four rebounds. “Don’t give them second chances. When you give teams like that second chances they’re going to make you pay for it. They offensive rebounded in the second half really well.”