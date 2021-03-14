INDIANAPOLIS — Kofi Cockburn’s third foul with 15 minutes, 31 seconds to play in Sunday’s Big Ten tournament championship game against Ohio State could have been a problem for Illinois.
Cockburn was coming off a dominant performance the day before, taking it to two-time Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza in the Illini’s tournament semifinal win against Iowa. A strong start to the first half had Cockburn looking for more of the same.
But three fouls with that much time still to play meant Cockburn was going to watch for a time on the bench.
Illinois saw what had been as big as a 17-point halftime lead in the first half shrink to two points on the possession after Cockburn went to the bench.
Enter Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
The Illinois junior forward scored his team’s next 10 points and assisted on the next bucket — an Andre Curbelo jumper — that pushed Illinois’ lead back to 11. A cushion they’d need with the Buckeyes not out of comeback attempts.
“I always love to see guys like that come in and produce because the last two games he really wasn’t playing,” Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said of Bezhanishvili. “But guess what? He did his thing in the championship game, so no one cares about the first two games. Everybody will remember how he played in the championship game. For him to just be over there on the bench waiting for his moment and coming in and seizing the moment and being so great in that moment, man, my hat goes off to him.”
Bezhanishvili finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two assists before he fouled out near the end of regulation. It’s what Cockburn said he was expecting as he hit the bench with three fouls. He had confidence his teammate — his roommate — would pick him up.
“Honestly, when he went in the game I expected nothing less,” Cockburn said. “I practice with this guy every single day, and I know what he’s capable of. He’s the best big man in college basketball. No joking. I’ve seen what he’s capable of doing. His touch is tremendous, and just his composure the way he finishes around the rim, I knew what he was capable of.”
***
Both Cockburn and Bezhanishvilli got a chance to talk with their families before hopping on the postgame press conference Zoom call.
“They’re all happy for me right now,” Cockburn said. “I could see it on their faces. Most of them were crying and so happy for me.”
Bezhanishvili perhaps overshared about the celebration going on late in Vienna for his mom and brother.
“My mom actually can’t go to sleep right now,” the Georgian big man said. “I was just on the phone with her. She’s all pumped up, amped up. I’m not going to say how much she had to drink, but she’s just really, really amped up and really, r really happy celebrating with my brother at home. Diverse liquids make you really happy as well as your son’s success. She’s amazing. I love her. Shoutout my mom. Shoutout my grandparents.”
Bezhanishvili might have overshared on how his family has been able to watch Illinois play this season.
“They stream it online,” he said. “It might be illegal, but that’s OK.”
***
Bezhanishvili’s dozen points were part of a 41-22 advantage for Illinois in points off the bench. Senior guard Da’Monte Williams knocked down three three-pointers in the first half — all from the exact same spot on the court — and finished with 13 points. Andre Curbelo added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.
“If you look at any great player, any great team, you cannot win with one player,” said Dosunmu, who also had 16 points and proceeded to rip through all the help NBA greats Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have had in winning championships.
“When you get to the point you’re playing a championship game, you need the other players,” Dosunmu continued. “Giorgi was great. Below was great. Da’Monte was great. For them to play well, it takes pressure off myself, it takes pressure off Kofi and ultimately makes our team more dangerous.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has long held the viewpoint that he “doesn’t get overly concerned with who starts.” Underwood’s more interested in putting his rotation puzzle together to best effect so there’s games like Sunday where that kind of team-wide productivity is possible.
“You just can’t go flat, in my opinion, when you go to your bench,” Underwood said. “You’ve got to be eight, nine, 10 deep. We’re going to need Coleman Hawkins in the NCAA tournament, and I feel great about Coleman’s progress. … I work hard at that. Our guys buy into that, they understand that and they’ve accepted that and know you can come in and hit game winners and impact the game. Starting is just people clapping for you when they call your name to go out to the court. That's about all it means.”
That way of constructing a bench has led to some intense practices. The second group, which has a number of starts under its belt between Bezhanishvili and Williams, knows it can hang with the starters.
“There’s a lot of days they do,” Underwood said. “It’s fun. It’s what makes us good is that competition in practice.”
***
Illinois fans finally got a glimpse of what the Illini had been honing at Ubben Basketball Complex this weekend in Indianapolis. Lucas Oil Stadium might have only been filled at 11 percent capacity because of the ongoing pandemic, but Illinois fans made themselves heard.
Especially Sunday, with Illini supporters drastically outnumbering Ohio State fans.
“There was so much orange there, and we felt that,” Underwood said. “I wish everybody would have been able to see all of our games this year, but they couldn’t. I hope they’re really proud of this group. We’re exited to make them happy and bring a championship back to Champaign.”
Illinois fans will have a chance to return to Indianapolis — or other venues in the state of Indiana — for the NCAA tournament. Fans will be in the stands. And that could be a game changer.
Especially for this Illinois team.
“You guys got to see how our guys play to those fans, how much fun they had with those fans,” Underwood said. “Does it ultimately determine the game? No, we've got to go do our part, but it is really cool to see all that orange. It was fabulous, and there's no doubt it's impactful.”
***
Underwood took the opportunity Saturday to get a quick word with Iowa’s Luka Garza after Illinois’ tournament semifinal win. He would have liked to do the same Sunday with Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr., who he’s spoken highly of throughout the season.
Washington nearly derailed Illinois’ pursuit of the Big Ten tournament championship. The Buckeyes’ guard overcame a slow start — one shared by all his teammates — to finish with a game-high 32 points, which included knocking down five three-pointers.
“In my opinion he's the best guard in this league at shooting off the bounce behind (the three-point line),” Underwood said. “He’s a good athlete. You pick your poison with him a little bit. He did a great job of finishing downhill, but he’s got an unbelievably quick release. If you’re just a little bit late, he's going to make it. He’s done that all year.”