INDIANAPOLIS — The latest round of Big Ten expansion was still a priority topic during the conference’s annual media days.
Raiding the Pac-12 for Southern California and UCLA was a bold move by the Big Ten. An equally aggressive response to the SEC flipping college athletics on its head a year ago by poaching Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12.
Count Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman among the supporters for the latest evolution in the Big Ten. Even if it means abandoning some of the conference’s long-held — and not so long-held when it comes to the current divisional split — traditions.
“We can continue to hold strong to the things that have always been, or we can look to try and evolve into what we think we’ll be going forward,” Whitman said Wednesday. “I love the geographic rivalries. That’s an important part of who we are, but I want our student-athletes to have a chance to play at the Coliseum. I want them to have a chance to play at the Rose Bowl.
“I want them to have a chance to get out and experience all that the Big Ten, in its newly formed stage, has to offer. If we’re going to take some of those things, we have to give on a couple other fronts at the same time.”
Whitman is a realist when it comes to the current state of college athletics. The changes in the last calendar year are only the beginning. More are coming, and Whitman is pleased the Big Ten has taken a leading role. Not that he wouldn’t advise some patience in the process.
“What’s most important to me is we allow some of these changing landscape pieces to clarify themselves, and then let’s make a single round of changes rather than make a series of changes over a period of years,” Whitman said. “I’m hopeful that will happen. … I’m really proud that the Big Ten continues to evolve and innovate. College athletics is changing. The Big Ten, I think, has a responsibility to be a leader in that space. I love what the Big Ten was when I was playing in it, but really proud of what the Big Ten is and is becoming.”
The growing Big Ten wasn’t the only kind of expansion discussed this week in Indianapolis.
The potential for a more inclusive College Football Playoff — whether that’s eight, 12 or 16 teams — was also a major topic of conversation.
Whitman has consistently supported an expanded CFP system. He hasn’t landed on what he thinks would be an ideal number of teams, but said growth is inevitable.
“It’s not so much a function of if, but when and how,” Whitman said. “There are a lot of logistical questions that are tied up in that in terms of the academic calendar, the number of games you’re playing and the future of the bowl system. We’ve got to get the right people around the table and figure out how to piece it together in a way that makes the most sense. Ultimately, if it’s eight teams or if it’s 12 or 16, there are pros and cons to any of those models. I’m looking forward to being a part of that deliberation and contribute some thoughts.”
Illinois coach Bret Bielema was forced to make a change to his staff this offseason with special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Ben Miller unavailable this fall as he continues to go through treatment for colon cancer.
“Last spring, we weren’t quite sure if he would be with us in the fall,” Bielema said. “As spring developed, we knew that at some point he was not going to be with us in the fall. He and I sat down and had a conversation and really took us to the decision we would, in reality, kind of put him on the shelf as a football coach.”
Miller won’t be entirely sidelined, though. He can still recruit — at least from Champaign — with the only necessary change coming with Bielema hiring former Iowa teammate and Kansas State colleague Sean Snyder to be the 10th on-field assistant coach.
Bielema said he initially considered Snyder when he took the Illinois job in December 2020, but Snyder was already on staff at USC. The coaching change there this offseason opened up the opportunity for Bielema and Snyder to reunite.
“The impact he’s had on our specialists has been very positive,” Bielema said. “One of the NCAA rules allowed us to work on the field with our guys (this summer). He’s already got some one-on-one work with them, which has never been able to be done in college football.”
Miller’s continued leave did create a hole in the coaching staff, however, when it came to Illinois’ tight ends. Snyder wasn’t hired to fill that role, too.
Instead, it will be something of an all-hands effort from the Illini’s offensive staff.
All four of Illinois’ offensive assistants have coached tight ends at one point in their career. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. was Bielema’s tight ends coach at Arkansas for five years. Running backs coach Cory Patterson coached tight ends at Illinois before Bielema arrived. Wide receivers coach George McDonald spent a single season coaching tight ends at Stanford and offensive line coach Bart Miller coached tight ends at Air Force.
“All four of those guys are kind of combining into that room,” Bielema said. “Barry and I will work together to make sure all of the daily needs are met. One of (the graduate assistants) will be there from a pure functional standpoint with them every day in the meeting room and on the field. Then we’ve hired some analysts that can kind of help coach coaches. … For me, personally, I’ve always really liked tight ends. That will allow me to get my hands dirty with them, as well.”
Bielema expected to field questions Wednesday in Indianapolis about coaching at Wisconsin this season.
It will be his first game back at Camp Randall Stadium since he led the Badgers to the 2012 Big Ten title — a third straight.
Bielema answered those questions in much the same way he did last season about what would have been a return trip to his alma mater Iowa before a COVID-19 diagnosis kept him from making the trip to Iowa City last fall. His intent then and Wednesday was to say he wasn’t the story.
The other question Bielema expected to get Wednesday — and did — was about his quarterbacks. Illinois will start training camp Saturday in Champaign with Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito and a healthy Art Sitkowski. A camp competition is on the horizon.
“Last year, you guys all probably thought (Brandon Peters) was going to be the guy, but it wasn’t decided until game week,” Bielema said. “The week of our game, I know our room will know and our team will know who the starter is. Until that point, unless someone separates themselves, I love that competition. I think the players enjoy the competition.
“As coaches, we’ll definitely skew the reps as we get closer to what we think we’re going to go to. I don’t know if I’ll announce to you guys on game week, but our team will know for sure who the starter is a week out.”
Veteran safety Quan Martin was one of Illinois’ four player representatives on Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days.
The Lehigh Acres, Fla., native is well-spoken and has always handled his media obligations with aplomb. Martin just doesn’t talk about himself much. That’s where his teammates came in Wednesday.
“His ability to jump out the room,” fellow safety Sydney Brown said was something the media didn’t know about the 6-foot, 195-pound Martin. “That kid can jump. I don’t know if anybody’s seen (the videos), but he’s got some crazy dunks.”
Martin apparently has enough hops that he competed in a dunk contest at the City of Palms basketball tournament when he played basketball in high school.
“I was in a dunk contest, but I didn’t win,” Martin said. “I did a windmill. I tried to jump over a dude, but that didn’t go as planned.”
Illinois running back Chase Brown was quick to point out Martin needed to be in the spotlight more.
“Quan’s kind of like that hidden gem,” Chase Brown said. “He’s quiet, but stupid athletic. Hops through the roof. Cooks a lot. Cuts hair. I wish he would market that more. It’s ‘Quan Cuts’ I’m pretty sure. It’s pretty cool. He’s an interesting guy. He doesn’t say much, but he’s a cool guy.”
Illinois published its full 2022 roster on Tuesday. It included an until that point unknown transfer in Solo Turner.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defensive back redshirted at Baylor in 2019, opted out with the Bears in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic affected the season and then transferred to Hawaii. He played in all 13 games for the Warriors last season, with Hawaii going 6-7 under former coach Todd Graham. Graham resigned after two seasons in January amid a slew of player mistreatment allegations.
Turner started the 2021 season at tight end before shifting to safety and finishing the year with 25 tackles. He made one start for Hawaii and put together a stellar performance with nine tackles, including two for loss, one sack and one forced fumble against Utah State.
Turner is the son of Scott and Robin Turner. Both of his parents attended Illinois, with his dad playing football for John Mackovic and Lou Tepper and his mom running track for Gary Winckler.
“We’re working with the NCAA on an appeal because right now he’s technically ineligible to compete this year,” Bielema said. “We’re working through the process of that. He’ll join us the first day of school and be with us, and hopefully if we win the appeal, he’ll be eligible.”