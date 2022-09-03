BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Illinois’ running back hierarchy with Josh McCray injured and unavailable became remarkably clear Friday against Indiana.
There was no change at the top. Chase Brown remains the Illini’s top back. The rotation after him, though, was notable against the Hoosiers. Mostly because the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Canadian rarely left the field.
Brown rushed 36 times for 199 yards in the 23-20 loss to the Hoosiers. Illinois clearly leaned on its No. 1 run game option. Too much, probably, in coach Bret Bielema’s estimation.
“He wants to be in there,” Bielema said. “I would say 36 carries is a lot. We can’t sustain that for a 12-game season. We’ll have to come up with different ways to get the other guys involved in the game and distribute the ball around a little bit different. Because 36 carries for a Big Ten back, occasionally that’s going to be OK, but it’s not something you can build an entire season on.”
Quarterback Tommy DeVito finished as Illinois’ second-leading rusher against Indiana, finishing with 11 carries for 13 yards. DeVito was actually a solid option, picking up multiple first downs with his legs, but his overall numbers took a hit with the Hoosiers sacking him three times.
Reggie Love III rushed five times for seven yards, and Chase Hayden rushed just once for minus-one yard.
“I think Reggie and Chase Hayden both came and prepared and knew they would have to be in there,” Bielema said. “There was the point (Chase Brown) took that big hit I said, ‘Hey, let’s just make sure 2 is alright because I know what he’s going to say.’”
***
Brown ran behind a different offensive line Friday than he did in the season opener against Wyoming. Left tackle Julian Pearl was a late scratch against Indiana, so Isaiah Adams bumped out from left guard and Jordyn Slaughter filled in Adams’ usual spot.
“They work their butts off every single day,” Brown said. “I wasn’t worried when they went in there. Julian Pearl is going to be back and ready and healthy soon. There’s a lot we can learn from in this game.”
***
Brian Hightower finished Friday’s game with four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. His 16-yard score in the third quarter was his first touchdown since 2020. It also might have been his second. An earlier would-be catch in the end zone was initially ruled incomplete, and that call was upheld after a replay review.
“He was just animated that he caught that,” Bielema said. “We have an agreement with our players. We want to win and they want to win. If you feel like this is something you did, be adamant about it.
“I walked up to the official and said, ‘I’m assuming you’re going to replay this. If you’re not, we’re going to challenge it. Our guy feels like he caught it.’ They don’t really give you an explanation. They just come in and tell you if they confirm or deny.”
***
The Illinois defense held Indiana to 32 rushing yards on 26 carries. Shaun Shivers led the way with 15 carries for 28 yards and the go-head touchdown with 23 seconds to play.
The Hoosiers’ passing game was a different story. Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak completed 28 of 52 passes for 330 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
“At halftime I did make reference to both sides of the ball that we had rushed for over 100 yards, and they had 12 yards at the half,” Bielema said. “For Indiana to win the game, it was evident they were going to have to throw the football.”
That’s what Bazelak did on the final drive of the game, completing seven passes to quickly move his team down the field and into a prime scoring opportunity they finished.
“There were too many uncontested balls on that drive,” Bielema said. “If we’re going to play scheme, we’ve got to make sure we contest them either at the line of scrimmage or in their routes so they don't just have easy access. … As much as it comes down to that last drive, it shouldn’t have come down to that last drive. I think that game should have been won midway through the third quarter.”
***
Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton shouldered the responsibility for allowing Indiana’s final scoring drive. Newton said if he could have sacked Bazelak just once he knew he could end the game.
Getting pressure on the quarterback has been something of an issue for Illinois through two games. The Illini recorded zero sacks and zero quarterback hurries on Wyoming’s Andrew Peasley in their Week 0 win. There was a bit more pressure on Bazelak — mostly Newton’s sack and three hurries — but it still wasn’t enough.
“I’m getting pressures, but that doesn’t matter,” Newton said. “I’ve got to get the sack. We’ve got to close the pocket more. They were getting the ball out quick for sure — the quarterback doesn’t want to get sacked — but we’ve got to get back there more.”
Bielema wouldn’t mind more pressure either.
“I think any time you can put pressure on the quarterback mentally or physically that’s going to help,” the Illinois coach said. “I don’t if I could sit here right now and say what kind of pressure we did or didn’t get. I know there were a couple hits on him.”