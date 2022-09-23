CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ 31-0 shutout victory against Chattanooga marked the first time the Illini have won back-to-back games in the 16-game Bret Bielema era. It was also Illinois’ first pair of consecutive home wins since 2017 and victories against Ball Stat and Western Kentucky to start the season.
Two straight wins wasn’t the only first, though, Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. Chase Brown rushing 20 times for 108 yards and one touchdown meant he was the first Illinois running back — ever — with five straight games topping 100 rushing yards.
That first essentially blew Bielema away.
“Ever since I’ve been a head coach, you’re going to have a guy rush for 100 yards,” Bielema said. “That’s how you win football games.”
Brown’s 100-yard rushing performance plus Isaiah Williams catching nine passes for 103 yards and one touchdown and Pat Bryant hauling in six passes for 112 yards and one touchdown marked another first. No other Illinois team has had one 100-yard rusher and two 100-yard receivers in a single game.
“There’s a lot of firsts going on in this program, right?” Bielema said. “When I first got the call from Josh, I thought Illinois could be something it hasn’t been in a while. … Those are stats that I can’t believe they’re firsts. We’re not there. We’re a 3-1 team — but I am excited about where we’re at. I think we’re just beginning to understand who we are.
“I really like the way this group works. I think they’e going to be a very easy group to coach going into Wisconsin next week, and they’re playing hungry. This is our second rematch game, and I’m excited to see where we end up.”
***
Bryant’s 112-yard night was also a first for the sophomore wide receiver. It was more receiving yards than he compiled in an entire season as a true freshman in 2021 and basically doubled his production for this season in a single game.
“The biggest thing for him has been maturity,” Williams said. “I feel like when his name is called he always makes plays. He’s just one of those confident dudes. I just trust him.”
Bryant’s big-play ability in the vertical passing game could be a real advantage for Williams moving forward this season.
“He’s just making plays all the time,” Williams said. “With him catching all them deep passes, teams, watching film, they’re going to have to cover that. It’s going to help with anybody underneath catching outs, catching digs. Anything short.”
Bryant almost added what would have been a nearly 70-yard rushing touchdown to his haul Thursday night. He got all the way to the end zone only for a holding penalty on Brian Hightower to turn it into a 3-yard gain.
“Having touchdowns like that and they’re called back, I feel like something even better is going to come out of that situation,” Bryant said. “I really wasn’t tripping. Brian made a great block. The ref made a bad call in my opinion. That’s something we work on as a receivers — just blocking and being very physical. I feel like he did a great job.”
***
Bryant has a unique situation away from Memorial Stadium. The Jacksonville, Fla., native is roommates withs fellow Floridians Devon Witherspoon and Tahveon Nicholson — also known as Illinois’ starting cornerbacks.
“We do one-on-ones; we practice against each other every day,” Bryant said. “We trash talk, but at the same time we’re helping each other become better. Having those two on my side I feel like makes me a very great player.”
***
Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin and punter Hugh Robertson spent nearly every timeout during Illinois’ first three games of the season out on the field going through some visualization work. A few mock kicks here and there just to stay ready.
It’s no different than what former punter Blake Hayes did his entire career. Former kicker James McCourt did the same.
The first timeout Thursday night saw referee Michael Cannon wave both Griffin and Robertson off the field. Bielema didn’t say what explanation he was given in the moment, but it’s something the Illinois coach will pursue with the league office.
“For as long as I’ve been here, they’ve been out on the field doing that,” Bielema said. "It obviously didn’t sit well with Mike, and he’s in charge. The white hat gets to do what he wants to do. We’ll ask during the course of the week what that is.”
***
Keith Randolph Jr. is probably going to find himself on the wrong end of some ball security jabs from his teammates after Thursday night’s game The Illinois defensive tackle corralled his second career interception late in the first quarter off Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson and had nothing but turf in front of him for a potential pick six.
Then Hutchinson poked the ball out from behind, forcing a fumble by Randolph that the Mocs recovered.
“He made a great play, but he’s just got to hold on to the ball,” Illinois defensive back Quan Martin said, taking his interception as the best since he held on to it after falling down in the back of the end zone.
“That’s my roommate,” Williams added. “That’s my guy. He’s going to hear that a lot. You know he’s a jokester. He’s always joking, so he’s going to hear that for about one, two … about eight more weeks.”
That was after the game, though. During? That's when fellow defensive tackle Johnny Newton provided a little advice for Randolph to forget the slip up and move on to the next play.
"He was in his head too much," Newton said. "Of course, everybody wanted Keith to score, but I feel like he was just beating himself down. I told him to move on to the next play, get a sack and try to do it again."