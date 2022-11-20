ANN ARBOR, Mich — Little doubt existed in Bret Bielema‘s mind that Chase Brown would play on Saturday at No. 3 Michigan.
But Brown — who entered Saturday’s game as the nation’s leading rusher at 1,442 yards — indicated it was a game-time decision for the 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior running back out of London, Ontario.
“(There was) a little bit of doubt (about playing Saturday),” Brown said. “Honestly, I made a game-time decision with the training staff. I felt good warming up, so I’m not going to hold myself back.”
A week after exiting the Illini’s home loss last week to Purdue late with a leg injury, Brown returned to form in a 19-17 road loss to the third-ranked Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.
Brown tallied 140 yards on 29 carries and had two touchdowns, eclipsing 100 yards for a program-record 10th time this season and a co-program-best 16th time in his career. He now has 1,582 yards this season and only needs 115 to break Mikel Leshoure’s single-season record of 1,697 yards established in 2010. Brown did break one program record on Saturday, with his 29 carries bumping his season total to 309. Robert Holcombe had the previous single-season record with 294 carries in 1997.
“His challenge this week was to get healthy and he lived in that training room,” Bielema said. “I give our medical staff all the credit in the world. Chase, I think, Tuesday he came in my office and I remember him saying, ‘Coach, I’m playing Saturday. I don’t know why everybody’s making a big deal about (the injury).’ That’s just kind of who he is and, you know, we wouldn’t have put him in there unless he was 100 percent ready to go.”
Brown was wearing a walking boot on his right foot after Saturday’s game when talking with reporters outside the visiting locker room at Michiagn Stadium.
He admitted on Saturday he initially feared during the Illini’s 31-24 loss to Purdue last Saturday that the injury might have been more serious.
“I was thinking 30 seconds left in a game that a miracle would have had to happen for us to win,” Brown said. “I was thinking I had broke my ankle. Thank God I got away with a sprained ankle there. I knew all week that I had to attack it if I wanted to play in this one. ... I didn’t want to go out there if I didn’t think I’d be at least 95 percent. Each day, I kept on feeling better and better. It bothered me a little bit (against Michigan), mainly on cuts, but I was able to ignore it. Nothing that was going to hold me out.”
Bielema tweeted after Saturday’s game about a controversial fourth-down play on Michigan’s game-winning drive.
On fourth-and-3 at Illinois’ 45-yard line and the Wolverines trailing 17-16, quarterback J.J. McCarthy found Isaiah Gash for an eight-yard completion to move the chains in what might have been a case of offensive pass interference against Michigan.
Just before Gash caught the pass in front of Illini safety Kendall Smith, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland appeared to be blocking Smith.
Bielema quoted a tweet showing a replay of that play about an hour after Saturday’s game ended and said, “To all #ILL players, coaches and especially for our fans…. We will work all week in practice to defend this play especially on 4th down #famILLy.”
Michigan entered Saturday’s game as one of the best offenses in the Big Ten. That came down to the Wolverines’ ability to start games fast with Michigan outscoring its opposition by a 203-64 margin in the first half through 10 games.
Saturday was a much different story, although it didn’t look that way after the Wolverines’ opening drive saw Michigan march the ball down the field 75 yards on 7 plays in two minutes, 32 seconds to take an early 7-0 lead.
Illinois held the Wolverines off the scoreboard for the rest of the first half with Michigan producing its lowest point total in the first half of a game all season.
The Wolverines wound up with 376 yards for the game.
That was the second-least productive game this season for the Michigan offense (327 yards in 27-14 win at Iowa on Oct. 1), which came into Saturday averaging 41.4 points per game and 460.3 yards per game.
The Wolverines did most of their damage on third and fourth down with Michigan going 7 of 19 on third down and getting three fourth-down conversions on four attempts.
“The first drive (where Michigan scored a TD) is always tricky,” said Illini safety Sydney Brown, who had a team-high eight tackles on Saturday. “You don’t know what they are going to throw at you. You know you practice stuff throughout the week. They have their own designers. They’ll hit you, but we adjusted and came out strong in the second quarter. There’s some stuff that we need to clean up, especially on fourth down, even going into third-down package. Just some communication calls, especially on the back end.”
