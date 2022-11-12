CHAMPAIGN — Chase Brown was the last Illinois player to walk off the field Saturday at Memorial Stadium with his twin brother, Sydney, by his side.
Chase Brown had spent the end of the Illini’s 31-24 loss to Purdue in the medical tent on the sideline after suffering an injury in Illinois’ last ditch final drive. The Illinois running back didn’t start walking with a slight limp, favoring his left leg, until he stopped to talk to a fan and then had to start walking again.
“I don’t know anything about Chase’s injury,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said, noting how late it had occurred in the game. “I don’t have any updates.”
Bielema did have an update on cornerbacks Taz Nicholson and Tyler Strain. He said Nicholson was likely out for the season after suffering an injury in the first quarter Saturday. Strain, who had an interception on Saturday, suffered a concussion at the end of the second quarter.
★ ★ ★
Chase Brown finished Saturday’s game with 23 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time all season the nation’s leading rusher failed to top the 100-yard mark. Purdue bottling him up on early downs was part of Illinois’ overall offensive struggle in Saturday’s second straight loss by the Illini.
“We just really couldn’t get anything going,” Bielema said. “We have a lot better functionality if we have success on early downs. Our second key to victory this week was early down success, which leads to third-down efficiency. We weren’t able to capitalize on that.”
Illinois center Alex Pihlstrom noted the same thing. The Illini’s struggles on first down led to a third-down conversion rate of 38 percent — just five successful plays on 13 attempts.
“We definitely have to be better on early downs,” Pihlstrom said. “That’s what hurt us (Saturday). We can’t get in third-and-long situations where they can just bring everything they have at us. We were positive in the red zone, but we’ve got to put it all together.”
★ ★ ★
Aidan O’Connell didn’t quite match his season-long completion percentage Saturday, but the Purdue quarterback connecting on 25 of 40 passes was due in large part to his quick release. Bielema noted O’Connell ranks first in the Big Ten in getting the ball out — just ahead of Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito.
The effect on the Illinois defense Saturday was zero sacks and just two quarterback hurries by Johnny Newton. The Illini simply didn’t have the time to get pressure in the Purdue backfield.
“We came into this game knowing the quarterback threw it quick,” Newton said. “His time was 2.3 seconds, which is like NFL timing. We knew we had to get our hands up and help the defensive backs as much as we can.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois was flagged for 12 penalties and 121 penalty yards Saturday. The 12 penalties were a season high — two more than the Illini were flagged for against Virginia in early September.
“I think we had four (pass interference penalties) on the season to this point, and (Saturday) I think we had five,” Bielema said. “We’re going to have to get clarification. We’ve had these officials before. We had them at Indiana. We schooled our guys up on this crew we’d seen before. They’re going to call things a certain way. We did all the mental prep we could, but, obviously, the execution in game wasn’t good enough.”
The Illini players were distinctly aware of how much those penalties hurt their chances Saturday against Purdue.
“We can’t afford those,” linebacker Tarique Barnes said. “Ya’ll saw how many. We can’t afford to make mistakes or let up on that point to where we’re costing ourselves.”
“You always hear who the crew is initially, but it’s 11-on-11,” Pihlstrom added. “You can’t count on the officials. We’ve got to play our own game. We’ve got to play who we are. You could get some calls or not get some calls, but you’ve got to play your own football.”
★ ★ ★
The personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were of the frustration variety. Some of those were also driven by how chippy the game got between the players. There was a bit of a scuffle as both teams got back on the field after the halftime break.
“I’d say both teams were hype,” Newton said. “We knew coming in what was at stake for this game and what’s still at stake. Whoever wanted it more was going to come out with this game. It was a high competition level. That’s really all that started that. Everybody’s adrenaline was up.
“I feel like what happened in the second half brought everybody’s emotions out. We were just trying to stretch, honestly, and that happened. It brought energy to the sideline. I feel like we took that in the right way. Rather than going over there and trying to fight them, we took it as, ‘All right, let’s bring it to them now.’”
Scott Richey