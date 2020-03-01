CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois coaching staff has regularly challenged Kofi Cockburn this season. They simply want to get the most — the best — out of the 7-foot Illini freshman.
With Cockburn getting back to his old self offensively and rebounding wise in the last two weeks, the emphasis has turned to his defense. The Illinois coaches pushed a little harder after the first half of Sunday’s game against Indiana when Hoosiers’ forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was getting the better of the matchup between the top two contenders for Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.
Cockburn answered the call. The Illinois center scored 12 of his 15 points, pulled down three of his five rebounds and swatted four of his six blocks in the second half to help the Illini to a 67-66 victory.
“Coach basically emphasized the importance of me coming over and making sure I’m in help on the blue line (in practice) and making sure that I challenge every shot,” Cockburn said. “I just took the challenge.”
Indiana’s personnel helped, too. Cockburn not having to worry about his man leaking out as a shooter meant he could stay home in the paint.
“No disrespect to their players, but most of the time I was guarding non-shooters,” Cockburn said. “It was really important that I stayed in the paint — had one foot in the paint at all times — to help on the other side or whoever was trying to take advantage of the post. It’s basically just helping off the non-shooters and making sure I’m in position to block a shot if needed.”
Cockburn’s previous career high was four blocked shots — a feat he accomplished in Illinois’ early December win against Michigan. Wolverines’ guard Zavier Simpson was his most frequent victim. Cockburn spread it around against Indiana, swatting Jackson-Davis and Rob Phinisee twice and Race Thompson and Jerome Hunter once each.
“You want him to get to the level that you know he’s capable of,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Cockburn. “He’s fun to work with because he just keeps wanting more. His physical tools just make it fun to work with every day, and he’s eager. It was nice to see him be dominant at that end.”
Cockburn’s presence at the offensive end matter, too.
“With the game in the balance we kept going to him,” Underwood said. “It’s a great feeling to know what you can get the ball to the front of the rim, and he’s going to make free throws or we’re going to score.”
***
Cockburn had some help in the paint — particularly when it came to guarding Jackson-Davis. Illinois sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili played more than 20 minutes for the first time in four games and stayed on the court because of a combination of his defense, rebounding and a finishing a few easy looks around the rim offensively.
“Part of the reason I was upset with Kofi in the first half was he allowed those catches when he was on (Jackson-Davis),” Underwood said. “Giorgi just didn’t allow them. Da’Monte (Williams) didn’t allow them, to be honest. When Da’Monte went down with a sprained ankle, that was Giorgi defensively last year. He just didn’t allow touches. He needs to be commended for that.”
Bezhanishvili hadn’t scored in two games heading into Sunday’s showdown with Indiana. He went scoreless at home against Nebraska missing six shots from inside of five feet, and his two points at Northwestern were actually a mistake tip-in by the Wildcats’ Jared Jones.
Bezhanishvili got back on track Sunday, though. The 6-foot-9 forward finished with six points and six rebounds. Maybe not game changing, but the type of complimentary performance Illinois needs next to Cockburn.
“Giorgi is a really important piece for us,” Cockburn said. “He’s one of the leaders that we need to be good. Whenever he’s going good, the team’s going good. Him coming back and being back on track is really important for us, and I’m really happy for him. He works hard in practice. He works after practice and puts in extra time. I’m happy to see his work paying off.”
Bezhanishvili just looked more relaxed on the court Sunday than he had been the previous several games.
“I think it was more confident,” Underwood said. “I’m really proud of Giorgi. I’ll get emotional if I talk about Giorgi, but he’s in a really good place right now. He’s in a good place. We just need to keep him there.”
***
Illinois’ solid frontcourt showing against Indiana — and how frequently the Illini looked to their big men — probably sat well with Tinley Park sophomore AJ Casey. The four-star Class of 2022 recruit made the trip Sunday to see the Illini on an unofficial visit and said Illinois’ pitch to him has been about playing in the Big Ten, their history and how the turnaround has happened this season.
Casey was part of a sizable group of recruits in Champaign for the day. Also at the game were 2020 commit Adam Miller, his Morgan Park teammate and 2021 guard Brandon Weston, Oak Park-River Forest 2021 wing Isaiah Barnes, Tuscola native and 2022 guard Jalen Quinn and 2021 guards Michael Zanoni out of Providence Day (N.C.), David Jones from Teays Valley Christian (W.Va.) via the Dominican Republic and Jordan Nesbitt out of St. Louis Christian Academy (Mo.).
Casey and Tinley Park play 7 p.m. Wednesday against Chicago Agricultural Science in a Class 3A regional semifinal. Miller, Weston and the top-seeded Morgan Park crew could be waiting in the final.
“We kind of shocked some people this season,” said Casey, who is averaging 22 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.1 blocks and 2.3 steals this season after transferring from Simeon. “We had some doubters like, ‘We weren’t going to do this and weren’t going to do that.’ We’ve kind of proved them wrong during the season.
“My game is expanding greatly. The things I wanted to happen, I feel really confident in. My perimeter game, that’s one thing I really tried to work on this year. I feel like it’s gotten better.”
***
Sunday was Indiana’s second road loss this week and fifth out of six tries, with the lone win coming Feb. 19 at Minnesota. Hoosiers’ coach Archie Miller still liked how his team played on the road even in the losing effort.
“Your commitment level and how you have to approach the road has to be different,” Miller said. “You have to have an idea that quite frankly you just don’t give a (expletive) about nothing. When you go into the game it is about competing and it is about playing as hard as you possibly can and finding a way in these environments to get it to the last 12, eight and four (minutes). Then find a way to win it. We’re not good enough to go and just knock somebody on their back in the first 10 minutes of a road game and find a way. We are good enough if we play hard for long stretches to hang around and find a way to get one.”