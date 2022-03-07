CHAMPAIGN — The State Farm Center crowd hit Kofi Cockburn with a chant of “One more year!” as he went through the Senior Night festivities ahead of Sunday’s game.
Cockburn, of course, is just a junior. When you factor in his bonus season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 7-foot, 285-pound Illini center could return for two more seasons in Champaign.
But Cockburn participated in the Senior Night ceremony for a reason Sunday. There’s a chance that was his last game at State Farm Center. Cockburn has some information gathering ahead of him and a decision to make in the offseason about his future, whether that’s another season at Illinois or the start of his professional career.
The Illini fans made their preference known after Sunday’s game, too. As Cokcburn climbed the ladder to cut down a piece of net following No. 20 Illinois’ 74-72 victory against No. 24 Iowa that clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title, the fans hit him with another “One more year!” chant.
“I almost said it, too,” Cockburn said. “That was special, man. All the emotions and all the things going through my mind cutting that net down, I was feeling so much pride and happiness. It just felt right. I love being here, man.
“Everybody I’ve associated myself with here has made me feel really special and let me know how much I mean to this program. That moment was special, man. I was so happy in that moment to know that so many people wanted me to come back.”
***
Sunday’s two-point win against Iowa was obviously a crucial part of Cockburn and his Illinois teammates getting the opportunity to cut down the nets to celebrate their league title. The Illini got that opportunity, though, thanks to Nebraska’s one-point road win at Wisconsin earlier in the day.
“We manifested that,” Cockburn said. “We were watching the game together as a team. When the game ended, everybody was just so high. Trent just kept reminding us, ‘Don’t get too high. We’ve still got to go out here and get a job done.’ He made sure we were level-headed and weren’t too high.
“We know we’re capable winning. At the end of the day, it’s about going out there and getting the job done. We all watched it and saw the last seconds of the game, and we were all happy we got a shot to come out here and do this.”
Brad Underwood wasn’t watching the Nebraska-Wisconsin game at home before heading to State Farm Center. The Illinois coach was taking a bit of quiet time before the game against Iowa, but was tracking the game on his phone.
“I looked and Nebraska’s down 10,” Underwood said about his first score check. “I never watch a game on TV, so I flip to my phone. Now they’re up one, and the old heart starts racing. I sure wasn’t ever going to turn the daggum thing on TV.”
The implications of Nebraska’s win weren’t something Underwood discussed with his team before it faced Iowa.
“Never said a word,” Underwood said. “They knew. If I've got to say something … that was the first two years. The first two years I had to spell everything out. They knew what was there. They were texting me. I was more worried about the emotion of Senior Night and trying to get through that and getting them re-energized and going. Senior Days are tough.”
***
Cockburn played a key role in Illinois’ win against Iowa. The junior center finished with 21 points on 9 of 17 shooting and also hauled in a game-high 14 points.
It was another standpoint performance for Cockburn after a slow start against Iowa. The Kingston, Jamaica, native missed his first three shots and four of his first five against the Hawkeyes, It was somewhat similar to his early December performance in Iowa City, Iowa, where he turned three points and six rebounds at halftime into 17 points and 18 rebounds by the end of the Illini road win.
Overcoming Sunday’s slow start meant absorbing a little coaching. A reminder from the Illini staff to slow down a bit and not worry about the early misses.
“Being forgetful, basically, and not letting it bother me and determine what will happen in the future,” Cockburn said. “You can’t control your thoughts, but you can control your actions and how you respond to things. … It’s about slowing down and being calm and composed.”
Cockburn’s 21-point, 14-rebound performance snapped a four-game double-double drought. Illinois’ all-time leader in career double-doubles — a crown he took from Skip Thoren earlier this season — Cockburn hadn’t posted a double-double since the Illini’s Feb. 16 loss at Rutgers before doing so Sunday against Iowa.
“About time,” Underwood said. “It’s nice to see him back with a double-double. He’s a difference maker, and he’s that on both ends. When Kofi plays with that elite energy like he did (Sunday), Kofi’s the most dominant player in college basketball. That’s the truth.”
***
A shoulder injury suffered at the end of Thursday’s win against Penn State sidelined Jacob Grandison on Sunday. The Illinois senior wing went through the Senior Night ceremony — he, too, could return for one more season — but then went to the bench with his left arm in a sling.
Coleman Hawkins got the start in Grandison’s absence. It was the first start for the 6-10 sophomore forward since Dec. 11 against Arizona.
Hawkins made the most of his season-high 37 minutes, putting up nine points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two assists. He also gave Keegan Murray trouble. The Iowa star scored a game-high 22 points, but it took him 22 shots to get it.
“Our season has been all about next man up mentality, obviously, with injuries and COVID,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “With Jake getting injured, Coleman was ready to play. I think the biggest thing with him is his preparation. He’s been unbelievable leading up to this game with his preparation, being mentally focused and smiling every time he’s on the floor. I try to remind him to never put his head down because he’s such a good player. His focus knowing what he’s capable of being out there on the floor with us and his confidence is unbelievable.”
Hawkins also played through a potentially rough moment in the second half. A missed dunk with just more than 9 minutes to play, which Iowa followed with a layup by Murray, could have derailed Hawkins.
Instead, he knocked down a three-pointer to give Illinois a lead with 7:03 to play and another jumper that extended said lead with 3:43 the clock before pulling down some important rebounds in the final 2:18.
“I’m not sure he would have reacted that way six games into the season,” Underwood said. “I think that’s growth and maturity.”
***
Frank Williams helped Illinois win a share of the Big Ten regular season title in both 2001 and 2002. Now his son, Illini senior guard Da’Monte Williams, has a Big Ten title of his own after Sunday’s win.
“It’s a great accomplishment for both of us coming from a place where not too many really make it out,” Da’Monte Williams said. “My relationship with my dad, we’re really close. We may not talk every day — he lived the college athlete life already, so he knows a lot of things that go on — (but) being able to talk to him and listen to what he had to say, I really just took it in and embraced it."