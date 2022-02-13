CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn had plenty on his mind at halftime of Sunday’s game. Plenty to discuss with the Illinois coaching staff in the locker room.
Cockburn had nine points and seven rebounds at the break and had already drawn five fouls. The regular double teams by Northwestern — with the occasional triple team by the Wildcats for variety — had been physical. Cockburn showed the Illinois coaches his dinged up arms and told them about how his jersey was being constantly tugged.
It was as frustrated as Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he’d seen his All-American center.
“Kofi never shows emotion,” Underwood said. “They sent the farm to him, and he just had some uncanny turnovers he doesn’t have no matter if there’s two or three guys. He was flustered.”
That physical brand of defense from an opposing team wasn’t exactly new. Cockburn said he usually handles it by staying focused and thinking about the bigger picture. It just got to him a little more Sunday against Northwestern.
“I got a little frustrated,” Cockburn said. “It's about forward thinking — win, win, win. I know being frustrated changed that situation. I was trying not to think about it too much and remain calm and focused.”
Underwood has often said Cockburn is one of the most difficult players in the country to officiate. Northwestern coach Chris Collins agreed, comparing the Illinois center to former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal.
“He’s so big and so strong it’s hard to determine whether it’s contact or whether it’s dislodging,” Collins said. “I’m just fighting for my guys out there. At the end of the day, I thought some (calls) went their way and some went our way. It pretty much evened out.”
Underwood heard directly from one of Sunday’s officials about the challenge of officiating Cockburn.
“One of the officials told me they could call a foul every trip,” Underwood said. “How do you respond to that? So you’re going to pick and choose? There’s one play there’s two hands straight in his back. I’m not trying to nitpick on this crew. This is a really good crew. I’d take these guys overnight. I get it that he is hard to officiate, but at the expense of breaking his arms and cracking his wrist and bleeding? I’d better be quiet.”
***
Cockburn finished Sunday’s game with 19 points and 15 rebounds. It was the Illinois 7-footer’s 13th double-double of season and 41st of his career, which tied the program record set by Skip Thoren. Northwestern might have flustered Cockburn more than most teams, but he still got his 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting and dominated the boards.
“You’re not going to shut Kofi out unless you have (Purdue’s Zach Edey) or one of those other guys that can go at him,” Collins said. “We were able to get him in a little bit of foul trouble. We just tried to make it tough. We tried to swarm. We tried to be active. We tried to give him different looks and double him at times. He still gets 19, and he’s going to do that.”
*** Collins said if someone told him before the game that Cockburn would put up 19 points but turn the ball over six times that he’d take it. The Northwestern coach said his team lost the game by giving up five three-pointers to Alfonso Plummer, including four in the first half, and a 14-point game to RJ Melendez off the bench.
“You’ve got to do the job on the other guys, which we weren’t able to do,” Collins said.
Plummer scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half. He was 6 of 10 from the field overall and 5 of 5 from three-point range in 15 minutes on the court. Then he went 1 of 6 from three-point range (and overall) in 18 minutes in the second half.
“We just tried be up in his space a little bit earlier,” Collins said about holding Plummer in the second half. “I thought their penetration was getting him open, and he doesn’t need much space. He’s got a quick trigger and really gets up on his shot. He doesn’t need a lot of room to get it off.
“The first half we had too many breakdowns. At least two of his threes came on offensive rebounds or loose balls we didn’t get that they kicked out and food him. The second half we did a better job, and I thought we got more of those loose balls and got into his air space a little more.”
***
Coleman Hawkins got 13 minutes off the bench Sunday against Northwestern. It was the first time in five games the 6-10 sophomore forward hit double figures on playing time. Hawkins didn’t score in those 13 minutes, but he had three rebounds and three assists and finished the game as a plus-17 in the plus/minus calculations.
The spark might have been turning Hawkins loose on the scout team in Saturday’s practice as Northwestern’s Pete Nance.
“The dude made every three yesterday and was driving the ball,” Underwood said of Hakwins as Nance. “The big difference with Coleman, that drive he made and he made a kick to RJ in the corner, that was a two-foot jump stop. Early in the year that would have been a one-foot probably charge or throw it out of bounds play because he would have been out of control. That’s where he’s matured and grown. Defensively, he can give us so much.”
***
Andre Curbelo played 16 minutes off the bench against the Wildcats. The sophomore point guard had four points, three rebounds and two assists. Curbelo also turned the ball over four times and had a few moments where he was on the wrong side of the in control/out of control line he straddles every time he’s on the court.
“There’s a fine line, yet you’ve got to understand he’s going to make one or two turnovers because of what he’s going to try and what he’s capable of doing,” Underwood said. “We need him to be really good and really dialed in.”
Curbelo gets some leeway on the ball security front because of what he’s able to do with it in his hands at his peak. The Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native is still trying to find that level after missing two-plus months with concussion issues and then more time after testing positive for COVID-19.
“The beauty with Dre is he can break plays off like no other,” Underwood said. “There’s not one team in America that can keep Andre Curbelo out of the paint. Not one. He did it against Baylor last year. He’s trying so hard to find a little rhythm and find his pace. Yesterday, he’s playing his butt off in practice — literally having his best practice of the year — and he rolls his ankle so he doesn’t practice the rest of practice.”