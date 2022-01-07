CHAMPAIGN — One thought started running through Kofi Cockburn’s head during halftime Thursday night.
Illinois was trailing Maryland 34-30 at the break after the Terrapins put together a rather impressive first-half run. While the Illini adjourned to the locker room, Ayo Dosunmu was on Lou Henson Court raising his jersey banner to the State Farm Center rafters.
Cockburn said he couldn’t let that happen on a night the Illini lost.
“I was like, ‘I’ve got to do this for Ayo. I’ve got to do this for Ayo,’” Cockburn said. “I started imposing my will and kind of looked at him, glanced at him, and smiled at him. I was like, ‘This is for you, Ayo.’ I love him so much.”
Dosunmu and Chicago Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan had a courtside seat — and great view — as Cockburn started dismantling Maryland in the second half of an eventual 76-64 Illini win.
“It shows how well liked he is,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about DeRozan also making the trip from Chicago. “It’s got to mean the world to Ayo. ... That’s cool, man. Our guys were talking about it in the locker room. They know how good DeMar is. One of their guys is hanging with him, too, and he is one of the best. The Bulls guys are always welcome at our place. We’ll figure out how to get them front row any time they come.”
★ ★ ★
A montage of video messages from Dosunmu’s former teammates and coaches played during the halftime ceremony when his banner was unveiled. The current players and coaches filmed short congratulations, and clips from former Illini Andres Feliz and former assistant coach Orlando Antigua were also shown.
“That caught me off guard,” Dosunmu said. “I’m watching it not really knowing what to expect. It definitely was very special. It was crazy just knowing the legacy and the mark I left here was not just on the court but was in building relationships with the guys and coaching staff. That’s what it’s all about — building bonds and building relationships that never can be taken away and last forever. I thought I did that here at Illinois.”
★ ★ ★
Seeing his No. 11 jersey raised to the rafters wasn’t necessarily one of the specific goals Dosunmu set when he committed to Illinois back in 2017. But he did think about it as a long-term possibility.
The Chicago native was always clear about why he chose the Illini. It presented an opportunity to create a lasting legacy if he was able to follow through on his process to bring Illinois basketball back to relevancy.
“To look back at the commitment I gave to this university and now look at the success I had, it’s crazy because it wasn’t easy,” Dosunmu said. “It was very hard. It took a lot of mental toughness. It took a lot adversity to overcome. To look back at it now and look at how not just me, but this whole program, did it collectively to get this program back to where it needs to be is exciting.”
★ ★ ★
Cockburn was named to the Wooden Award midseason top 25 watch list Thursday before putting up 23 points and 18 rebounds against Maryland. Illinois’ 7-foot, 285-pound junior center was named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press and has backed that up this season as the only player nationally to rank in the top 10 in both scoring and rebounding.
Cockburn, who was a 2020-21 Wooden Award All-American last season, was one of 10 Big Ten players named to the midseason watch list. Also included were Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis, Michigan sophomore center Hunter Dickinson, Purdue sophomore center Zach Edey, Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell, Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray and Purdue senior forward Trevion Williams.
Williams was a rarity in that he was one of just five seniors among the 25 players recongized on the midseason watch list. The other four were Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji, Baylor guard James Akinjo, Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington and Villanova guard Collin Gillespie.
★ ★ ★
Class of 2023 four-star guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who made multiple visits to Illinois earlier this season, committed to Michigan State on Thursday afternoon over the Illini and Michigan.
Fears is a consensus four-star recruit in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound point guard originally from Joliet and now playing at La Lumiere (Ind.) is ranked as high as No. 26 nationally in his class by 247Sports.
Illinois has several other guard targets in the 2023 class. At the top of that list on the point guard front is former Urbana Middle School star Kylan Boswell, who is now a five-star recruit for Compass Prep (Ariz.). The Illini are also recruiting Kenwood point guard Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames.
★ ★ ★
Andre Curbelo was in street clothes on the Illinois bench Thursday night against Maryland. It was the ninth straight missed game for the sophomore point guard, who last played Nov. 23 in the Illini’s 72-64 win against Kansas State in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo. That was 45 days ago.
Curbelo has at least been participating in some recent Illinois practices. To what extent, though, is unknown. There remains no timetable for his official return.
“Most of that starts with conditioning,” Underwood said. “I’m one of those guys where I don’t ever want to put a player in position to fail or get hurt again not being in great shape and not being back.
“His biggest strides are coming with the conditioning piece and just trying to get back as close as he can not just in game shape, but basketball shape. There was a timeframe he was off, and you lose that. We’ll bring him back accordingly as his conditioning goes and is situation continues to improve.”
★ ★ ★
Underwood has also been pleased with what Omar Payne has provided in limited playing time off the bench behind Cockburn. The 6-10 junior forward is averaging just 8.3 minutes per game, and while he has struggled some offensively, he’s tied with Coleman Hawkins for the highest defensive box plus/minus on the team.
That’s the effect Underwood has noticed the most.
“Our (defensive efficiency rating) with Omar in the game on the defensive side is through the roof,” Underwood said. “He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He’s got great feet. There was a time (Tuesday) night where there was a 4-5 ball screen he switched on to (Minnesota’s Jamison Battle), and Battle couldn’t get by him.
“He’s got great length. He challenges and makes things difficult at the rim. He’s very effective. He goes against Kofi every day, so most nights it’s a relief to play against somebody else and not Kofi every day.”
★ ★ ★
The short turnaround between Tuesday’s game at Minnesota and Thursday’s home game against Maryland meant a shift from normal game preparation. Everything gets squeezed by the time constraints — particularly from a film standpoint.
“It condenses everything film wise,” Underwood said. “We start film 48 hours before, so now there’s a more condensed version. Maybe not quite as in depth on what all the actions are a team runs. You rely on your principles. You rely on your fundamentals. Then you’ve got to get pretty dialed in on priorities and emphases teams have.
“That part we handle. Then you’ve got to find that right mechanism on the court. How much is too much and how much do you really have to cover? We’ve got a good balance. We were sensitive to we played (Tuesday) night and we’re coming off COVID.”
Scott Richey